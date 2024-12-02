‘So happy we get to travel’: Unbothered Ellen DeGeneres anticipates ‘first snowy Christmas’ in new U.K. farmhouse

Ellen DeGeneres has truly left Hollywood behind now that she’s living in the U.K., and she recently shared more about what her new life looks like.

The former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host shared an Instagram post celebrating her 20th anniversary with her wife Porta De Rossi. She called it “a long beautiful adventure” and also mentioned their recent move to the U.K. She wrote, “So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas.”

Considering the star’s infamous scandal involving her alleged behavior while hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, some might read this post and take issue with the “so happy we get to travel” part of her message. Celebrities brag about their vacations all the time, and even the most well-meaning posts can come off as totally tone-deaf. It’s hard to ignore that so many people can’t afford even one trip a year let alone the many some stars take. But DeGeneres is particularly tough to read given that she recently tried to excuse her behavior on Ellen by calling herself “strong,” where others felt “toxic” was the more appropriate term.

There are two other notable parts of this Instagram post: DeGeneres is settling into life in the U.K. and getting ready for the holidays… and also clearing up the truth about rumors that her farmhouse flooded. Some have wondered if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the U.K. and room with DeGeneres given that they’re pals. They likely won’t celebrate Christmas together (that would get people talking!) but it sounds like the former talk show host is prepared for a peaceful and merry time of year. Some might wonder how she can look forward to stringing colored lights on the tree and picking out the perfect presents when she had to ditch her successful Hollywood career.

In late Nov. 2024, The Daily Mail reported that DeGeneres and De Rossi’s Cotswolds house flooded after Storm Bert. However, in the star’s recent Instagram post, she wrote, “for those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood.”

Image via Netflix

Hmmm. Well, whatever happened with The Great Ellen DeGeneres Flood Mystery, she walked away from her house in Carpinteria, California a lot richer. Robert Friedland purchased it for $96 million in August 2024, a number that doesn’t even seem real to non-celebrities.

A source told People DeGeneres bought the Cotswold house in October 2024. Although moving to another country and buying a farmhouse might sound super random for most celebrities, DeGeneres renovated a ranch in Los Angeles several years ago. According to Vogue, the home had a barn for De Rossi, a Joanna Gaines-esque white brick fireplace, and beautiful white ceilings. In August 2023, the star told The RIV Magazine she was renovating a place in Montecito. People noted she has bought more than 50 houses (and then put them on the market), which is another awe-inspiring number. But, while DeGeneres is now looking forward to being a jetsetter, she didn’t always feel that way. She told RIV, “I don’t really travel a lot. So, house flipping is my version of travel”,” she says. “With house flipping” because “the scenery changes though I stay in the same general area.”

I can’t help but be a bit envious of the idea of celebrating the holidays in a beautiful old farmhouse. I’m imagining a warm fire, snow falling outside, and the enticing smell of sugar cookies baking in the oven. But I’m also okay with my regular Christmas in my apartment without a scandal hovering over me.

