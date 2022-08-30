Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke

Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson by O.J. Simpson.

When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said that him returning to the Oscars would be equivalent to Simpson returning to the Italian restaurant for her mother’s sunglasses, i.e. the chain of events that ultimately led to her death and one of Hollywood’s most notorious murder trials.

Naturally, social media is not here for the exaggerated comparison, and many on Twitter are calling the comedian out for his rude, misogynistic remarks, and, believe it or not, clamoring for another slap!

I've been on Will Smith's side from the start and I'd fully support him slapping Chris Rock again. — Diamond💎Cutter (@adrien_gabriela) August 29, 2022

Chris Rock saying this type of ignorant shit just makes me realize why I understand Will Smith had to do what he had to do https://t.co/D2h5QwELLM — JT (@JTriplett0825) August 29, 2022

I, for one, never doubted Will Smith was right to slap Chris Rock…

I think Smith should host next year's Oscar's, & get all of his contracts back. https://t.co/j50iXxIImH — ☭Commie☭Angel☭♿🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸🇨🇺🇻🇪🇰🇵🇨🇳🇮🇷 (@Commie_Angel) August 29, 2022

Chris Rock getting yoked up was way overdue, I don’t care. Nasty, nasty man. If anything the little love tap Will gave him wasn’t enough. — Tom Cruise’s Shoe Lifts (@haltercroptop) August 29, 2022

One user asked for the Oscars to bring Rock back so that more people can get their share of the slap pie.

Let’s get people to take turns slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars every year — taraji p henchmen (@theeluvvbelow) August 29, 2022

The people are not having it, and are bringing up his history of targeting women as the butt of his jokes, particularly Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Of course Chris Rock is making jokes about Meghan Markle. Lmao. And when Harry comes and slaps the taste out his mouth I’ll applaud that too. https://t.co/MRJsJEi8T6 — #FreeMarvinGuy (@GNCordova) August 29, 2022

Chris Rock made a joke about domestic violence to reference being slapped over mocking a woman’s appearance & disability https://t.co/CF3e7UShH4 — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) August 29, 2022

Chris Rock is not funny. He wasn’t being funny. Chris Rock is inappropriate and hides behind “comedy” to be insulting. He goes too far. — Darley Quinn 💜💚 (@lovedch9) August 29, 2022

Oh look Chris Rock telling another distasteful joke at the expense of a woman’s trauma. Maybe a kick in the face will help him learn next time https://t.co/A9WrYfTi76 — Noxeema Jackson (@jackson_noxeema) August 29, 2022

Chris Rock demonstrated over the years he's always happy to dog women out. He's currently going on stage taking shots at Meghan Markle. Why act surprised he showed zero decency in his response about returning to host the Oscars?



ain't shit people gonna be ain't shit on schedule — Darth Ro (@BookBlerd) August 30, 2022

It’s been months since the Oscars slap, and Chris Rock is once again reliving the moment, but at the expense of women.

Will Smith remains banned from the ceremony for a decade, and while fans continue to clamor for an overturn of this decision, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is yet to make any further comments about the situation. The King Richard star has also been pulled from a couple of projects that were already in the works and has since apologized to Rock for losing his cool.

Perhaps Rock’s new comments might swing things in Smith’s favor.