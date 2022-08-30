Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson by O.J. Simpson.
When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said that him returning to the Oscars would be equivalent to Simpson returning to the Italian restaurant for her mother’s sunglasses, i.e. the chain of events that ultimately led to her death and one of Hollywood’s most notorious murder trials.
Naturally, social media is not here for the exaggerated comparison, and many on Twitter are calling the comedian out for his rude, misogynistic remarks, and, believe it or not, clamoring for another slap!
One user asked for the Oscars to bring Rock back so that more people can get their share of the slap pie.
The people are not having it, and are bringing up his history of targeting women as the butt of his jokes, particularly Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett-Smith.
It’s been months since the Oscars slap, and Chris Rock is once again reliving the moment, but at the expense of women.
Will Smith remains banned from the ceremony for a decade, and while fans continue to clamor for an overturn of this decision, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is yet to make any further comments about the situation. The King Richard star has also been pulled from a couple of projects that were already in the works and has since apologized to Rock for losing his cool.
Perhaps Rock’s new comments might swing things in Smith’s favor.