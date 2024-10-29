Forgot password
Some weirdo just compared Travis Kelce to OJ Simpson and I’m so uncomfortable

What's the opposite of funny?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 12:46 pm

It didn’t seem like the U.S. election campaign could get any more nauseating, but then Travis Kelce was mentioned during Donald Trump’s recent rally in Madison Square Garden, and I can’t believe what was said.

Tony Hinchcliffe, the comedian who made a disgusting comment about Puerto Rico, also said, “I don’t know about you guys, but I think that Travis Kelce might be the next O.J. Simpson.” He then grinned and said, “Feels good in here.”

Wait, what? You’re comparing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to a famous athlete who was put on trial for the murder of his ex-wife? And that’s supposed to be hilarious?

There’s no defending this statement. Hinchcliffe would likely argue that they’re both star athletes so why couldn’t he make the joke? Well, only one of them is dating a pop star who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, so it’s no wonder why he made that so-called joke. I’m also baffled that left-leaning comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart would say of Hinchcliffe, “I find that guy very funny” and allude it would be odd “bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes.” Really? It would be odd for a comedian to be genuinely humorous instead of making unhinged and revolting comments? I’m also questioning why a political rally even needs to have roasts. There’s a way to get a few laughs and add some levity to a nerve-wracking (and, sometimes, terrifying) campaign season without totally insulting people (or, you know, comparing them to someone who was acquitted of murder and then considered liable in a civil case).

Hinchcliffe continued, “The other side’s got all kinds of crazy endorsements. Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyonce. Every day, the Democratic party looks more and more like a P. Diddy Party.” I’m not even going to touch that last statement, but if supporting a candidate who believes in human rights, an assault weapon ban, and affordable and accessible healthcare is “crazy,” then, sure, okay. Also, I thought we had agreed a long time ago not to call people “crazy,” but expecting MAGA to be polite and compassionate is, well, a joke.

Other people were just as shocked and grossed out as I was and posted what they thought on X. Some jerks posted that this statement made them laugh, but we can just ignore those.

As The Spun mentioned, Kelce hasn’t endorsed a candidate, but seems to be a Democrat by all accounts. And I’d argue that since he’s dating Swift, it’s difficult to imagine she would actively pursue a serious relationship with someone who supported Trump. Opposites may attract, but although it’s not a big deal to date someone who hates the outdoors when you like to hike every weekend, it’s a different story entirely when they actually think a Trump/J.D. Vance ticket is a good idea for the country. That’s not so cute.

Trump has never hid his disdain for the pop singer and that’s not going to change anytime soon. But, come on. It’s not okay to put Kelce and Simpson in the same category. And if you can’t find a “comedian” who can come up with actual jokes that aren’t about killing people, then you must really be worried about your chances on Nov. 5. Vance has said he doesn’t laugh if “a joke is dumb or not funny.” Well, I’m not laughing, either.

