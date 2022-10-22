If you’re feeling insecure or scared about aging, please look away now. For those of you still here, prepare to feel very, very old — one of the little girls who became famous for rapping a Nicki Minaj song on The Ellen Degeneres Show is now pregnant.

Sophia Grace, full name Sophia Grace Brownlee, took to her YouTube channel over the weekend to share the news with her 3.38 million subscribers, and she seems ecstatic about the news.

At the time of upload, the 19-year-old Grace is 21 weeks pregnant, and she knows its gender. While she didn’t openly address the father, she told E! News last year that at that point she was in a two-year relationship.

While she assured fans that the unborn baby is healthy, and shared images from both her 12-week and 20-week scans, she did elaborate that, in the early stages, she felt “disgusting.”

“I felt very, very sick for a long time. It still comes back sometimes now, it is really really disgusting and it literally ruins your whole day. “I do not know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me, all day long. Thankfully, it is sort of going away a little bit.”

If you weren’t already familiar with Grace, let’s take you back to 2011. Grace, and her cousin Rosie, went viral after their parents posted a video of the then-young children rapping along to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” Ellen Degeneres, who never met a bandwagon she didn’t want to ride, had the two on her show, causing their fame to skyrocket even more.

The duo worked with Degeneres and her talk show in various capacities over the following years, including hosting red carpets on various award shows around Hollywood.

While congratulations are in order for Grace, those on the internet have just had a brutal and abrupt moment having to confront the aging process. 2011 was a simpler time, y’all.

sophia grace being pregnant…. i feel like i just aged 30 years pic.twitter.com/L7EkaTk9c1 — nicole (@goIdenaffairs) October 22, 2022

sophia grace is pregnant?? ok this isn't funny anymore i don't wanna admit that i'm old pic.twitter.com/G8YgH2RhWx — karl (@freakykarly) October 22, 2022

sophia grace being pregnant made me realize how fast time is passing by like wtf pic.twitter.com/fjdUkC32Zy — Luz (@eightyxm) October 22, 2022

Sophia Grace being pregnant has got me sat on the train thinking about how fast life actually moves… 😅 — Laura 🌞 (@lauralikely_) October 22, 2022

we live in a simulation there’s no way sophia grace is pregnant before me https://t.co/1QWeMP8pOC — nat (@jmargsarita) October 22, 2022

Congratulations, Sophia! Now excuse us, we have to lay down and contemplate our mortality for the foreseeable future.