Sophie in Paris: Sofia Vergara is a beauty in Paris where she gives a class on how to dress for winter with the utmost elegance

Paris is universally renowned as one of the world’s fashion capitals, and Sofia Vergara took that to heart during her trip to the City of Lights. With a series of sultry monochrome outfits, she also proved that white is the perfect winter color.

Sofia Vergara’s fashion style is often characterized by sexy pieces that highlight her curves and she didn’t stop that in Paris, France, and doubled down with a series of head-turning outfits. She also showed everyone that, despite the cold season, you can always be fashionable and proved that she can make winter white work with an oversized coat that kept her chic and comfy.

Sofia Vergara’s trip to Paris rivals Emily

While Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper from Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris is often slammed for her too-on-the-nose fashion, we can’t say the same for Sofia, who could get her own Sophie in Paris spin-off.

The 51-year-old Modern Family star has flaunted her timeless beauty during her trip to the French capital with a series of sexy outfits, opting for winter-inspired colors like burgundy, white, or black. On Dec. 28, the star attended makeup mogul Anastasia Soare’s birthday of Anastasia Beverly Hills fame. Considering all the celebrations, the star went for a monochromatic look.

She wore a long floral Appliqué jersey gown from Magda Butrym, paired with an oversized coat in the same burgundy shade, and kept the holiday color scheme with a white New Bottega Andiamo clutch. She accessorized with white jewelry and kept the same color for her lips and a brown eyeshadow.

She previously enjoyed Paris with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and friends, including Griselda producer Luis Balaguer, wearing a burgundy top for their sightseeing activities.

For a “Paris night,” she switched to a different monochrome look, this time going for a beige shade that perfectly complimented her skin tone. She wore high-waisted beige trousers, a see-through plunging top with a beige corset underneath, and continued to stay cozy with an oversized coat that added a touch of elegance. She paired it with a beige bag and silver jewelry.

With a post highlighting that “There’s nothing like ending the year with those you love,” she shared a photo of herself going for a black-and-white vibe. With a black top and black pants with dual white stripes on the site, she paired it with comfortable shoes and a white oversized coat to keep her warm. She added some extra flair to the outfit with a cross-body Chanel bag, a pair of brown leather gloves, and accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

And, of course, Vergara pulled all the stops for the New Year’s Eve party. The actress gave a new meaning to plunging with a black corset, which she paired with a pleated long skirt. She accessorized with gold jewelry.

From the looks of it, the actress rang in the new year single after splitting from the 52-year-old orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. She told Us Weekly in October that she was “kind of single” when addressing dating in New York City.

“Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I’m single so… kind of single. Anyways. But I feel like there’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A.”

Single, taken, or anything in between, Sofia Vergara is always a fashion icon, and Paris brought out the best in her.

