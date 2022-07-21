Sorry, Simu Liu seems to have made his romance red carpet official

Simu Liu has long been one of Hollywood’s most desirable bachelors. The talented performer has wowed audiences ever since he debuted. And now, his career continues to go from strength to strength, with him currently being the lynchpin of several major upcoming projects. However, Liu might also be embarking on a new adventure off the screen as he might have just made his new relationship red-carpet official.

As reported by People magazine, Simu Liu arrived at the ESPY Awards red carpet event with Jade Bender. The event honors the year’s best sports-related achievements, but all eyes were on the red carpet event, which saw several megastars from both the acting and sports world appear.

This isn’t the first time Jade Bender has been seen with Simu Liu. The pair were spotted in LA exiting a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping together. And a little before this, paparazzi had spotted them having dinner together in West Hollywood, leading to most presuming it was only a matter of time before it was made official.

This caused the celebrity press to go looking. Leading to many older images of the pair resurfacing. This includes a picture of them together at the Unforgettable Gala in 2019. An image that was republished by Extra TV.

Simu Liu, most known for his role in the recent Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is currently working on several massive projects, including a role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, where he is said to be playing a version of Barbie’s on and off paramour doll Ken. Jade Bender is a successful actress in her own right, having appeared in several film and television roles. The actress has featured in 2015’s Bad Night, A Cowgirl’s Story, and, most recently, she played Bri Loves in 2022’s Senior Year.

However, while the pair look like they’ll become the newest Hollywood power couple, when asked for a comment by People magazine, Bender and Liu’s representatives declined to comment. So, it might not be totally official yet. However, one thing is for certain. People will be eagerly waiting for the pair’s next red carpet appearance.