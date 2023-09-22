‘Sounds good to me’: Stephen King fully behind the idea of his birthday being added to the list of national holidays

Halloween has been designated as the most important day in the calendar for horror lovers everywhere since time immemorial, but that could be about to change if the world gets what it truly deserves and sees the birthday of Stephen King added to the list of official holidays.

The legendary author and titan of terror turned 76 years old yesterday, and in among the litany of glowing tributes and well-wishes from friends, colleagues, and followers alike, one in particular stuck out as a fantastic idea. If you’re a writer of scary stories, a writer in general, or perhaps even just a supporter of literature in general, then a suggestion from New York Times bestselling author and genre stalwart Christopher Golden is no doubt something you’d be heartily on board with.

Thanks, Christopher.

Sounds good to me. https://t.co/IVNTx2GZYR — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 21, 2023

Call it “Global Storyteller Day” if you really want to, but if the occasion were to hypothetically become an annual tradition that sees folks with a soft spot for the supernatural, suspenseful, or anything in between take 24 hours to indulge their lifelong passion, then everybody would simply go right ahead and call it Stephen King Day.

It would be a fitting footnote for a career that’s been defined by a succession of iconic novels, novellas, and short stories, never mind the never-ending churn of live-action adaptations that’s run the gamut from some of the greatest movies ever made to a smattering of the worst, while a similar level of consistency has applied to episodic projects based on his work, too.

Would anyone be against Stephen King Day? Most likely not, so let’s make it happen.