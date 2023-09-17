Stephen King suggests his favorite Stephen King adaptation as appointment viewing in the aftermath of a fitting natural disaster

Just because his back catalogue is being constantly mined, reinvented, and repurposed for an endless stream of film and television content, Stephen King isn’t obligated to enjoy every adaptation of his work.

As much as he does tend to praise some of them, with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman just two of the more recent titles to come with the seal of approval from the man himself, there are no shortage of others that he doesn’t care for. When it comes to Under the Dome in particular, that proves to be a massive understatement.

That being said, only one Stephen King adaptation can be designated as Stephen King’s favorite Stephen King adaptation, and it just so happens to be one that isn’t derived from any Stephen King story at all, but instead an original tale written directly for the screen by none other than Stephen King. In his defense, though, Storm of the Century rules.

via ABC

Colm Feore stars as a mysterious interloper who arrives in a Maine coastal down with inclement weather looming on the horizon, but the elements aren’t the only thing about to cause chaos. Seizing the opportunity for some synergy in the midst of current events, King sought to capitalize on the carnage caused by Hurricane Lee to offer his latest recommendation.

Lost power from Hurricane Lee? When it comes back, why not watch STORM OF THE CENTURY, on Hulu. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2023

Capitalizing on a devastating natural disaster that’s left thousands without power is one way of drumming up renewed interest in a project, but it would also be fair to say that Storm of the Century still hasn’t really ever gotten its due, in part caused by its status as one of the top-tier King titles that nowhere near enough people have seen.