‘The screenplay takes a few liberties, but it’s a fine story’: Stephen King endorses the prequel to a remake of his novel that already got a sequel

Oh look, a Stephen King adaptation, it's been months since we had one of those.

If there are three inevitability in life, then you can’t look beyond death, taxes, and a never-ending stream of Stephen King adaptations. It’s been a whole several months since we had one of the latter, but that’s all set to change within the next few weeks when Pet Sematary: Bloodlines comes to Paramount Plus.

Breaking the film down to its essence, you’ve got to question why the prequel to a remake of an adaptation that already got a sequel of its own is something that needs to exist, but it would also be fair to say that Hollywood will be suckling at the titan of terror’s teat for as long as humanly possible.

Image via Paramount

Of course, the author and brains behind many of history’s most haunting tales is not obligated to endorse, approve of, or even remotely like what filmmakers do to his back catalogue, so it’s always worth noting whenever King pops up on social media to offer his thoughts on the latest translation of his writings, and it seems as though Bloodlines is falling into the positive category.

BLOODLINES: In the book, this is the story Jud Crandall tells Louis Creed to try and dissuade him from using the Pet Sematary. The screenplay takes a few liberties, but it's a fine story. David Duchovny is excellent.

The secret, as always, is caring about the characters. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2023

King movies and TV shows are among the most hit-or-miss subgenres in Hollywood, and there are naturally skeptics out there expecting Bloodlines to suck not just because the remake that only released for years ago did, but because Paramount is opting to keep it out of theaters.

Horror is about as bankable as it gets on the big screen, and the iconic writer’s name is an obvious and easy marketing tool, but we’ll just have to wait and find out how the origin story turns out when it lands on Oct. 6.