Netflix sets a date for the director of a Stephen King classic to usher in the annual deluge of unstoppable mediocrity

Not content with playing Marvel at its own game by launching its very own MCU, or even taking Disney head-on by reimagining fairy tales, Netflix has been making serious strides in wrestling the crown away from Hallmark as the number one purveyor of frothy, frivolous, and entirely forgettable festive films.

Each and every year, the streaming service unleashes a barrage of Christmas-themed romances, comedies, and romantic comedies that can always be found hovering around the upper echelons of the most-watched charts, with the prospect of sitting down with a mug of warm cocoa to enjoy cinematic comfort food easily offsetting the glaring fact that pretty much none of them are actually any good.

Naturally, the phenomenon will be rearing its head once more, and now we know when to expect the assault on the content library to begin now that Best. Christmas. Ever! has been awarded a November 16 release date, with the Yuletide caper being directed by Mary Lambert, who helmed the original 1989 adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary.

Brandy Norwood, Heather Graham, and Jason Biggs are among the cast for the ironclad smash hit, with co-writer Charles Shyer returning to familiar territory after previously penning last year’s success story The Noel Diary, while Lambert is also familiar with Netflix’s seasonal oeuvre having wielded the megaphone on 2021’s A Castle for Christmas.

The plot – for what it’s worth – follows old college friends being reunited days before December 25, where the long-running rivalry between them reaches a head. Let’s be honest, though, it doesn’t matter what Best. Christmas. Ever! is about, because you know everyone’s going to watch it anyway.