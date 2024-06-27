‘Southern Charm’: Worth Green’s cause of death, confirmed

Taylor Ann Green is among the many stars of the American reality series Southern Charm. The show follows the personal and professional lives of fashionable socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, Green endured a particularly tough time. She dealt with the breakup of her relationship with Shep Rose, which, in turn, caused strain and drama within her friendship group and, most heartbreakingly, the death of her brother Richard Worthington “Worth” Green.

Worth passed away on June 8, 2023, at the age of just 36. At the time of his passing, little was revealed about what had happened, but it soon came out that he had died in his sleep. But what was the cause of his death?

How did Worth Green die?

Image via Facebook/Catie.King09

Tragically, Worth Green’s cause of death has been confirmed to be an accidental drug overdose.

The U.S. Sun obtained information pertaining to his autopsy, including a toxicology report, which revealed that first responders found drug paraphernalia strewn all over the mattress in his bedroom.

That nobody appeared to know he had a drug problem makes the situation even sadder.

In a statement to Page Six, Taylor Ann Green and her family said, “Worth left this world on top of the world — he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends.”

We can now only hope that Worth Green has found peace, and may he rest in it eternally.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy