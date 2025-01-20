Spencer Pratt and Alex Cooper’s weird ‘beef’ continues as podcaster finally uses Heidi Montag’s song after ‘hit list’ threats

Call her Daddy podcaster Alex Cooper has finally used Heidi Montag’s song in one of her TikTok videos after Spencer Pratt said he was going to “target” her for declining his request. The reality TV star has been hard at work trying to earn money for his family after his and Heidi Montag’s home burned down in the recent Palisades fire, but does it justify all this drama?

Pratt’s angry rant happened during a TikTok livestream shared with fellow TV personality Bethenny Frankel on Sunday. The 41-year-old, who has been asking different celebrities to promote Montag’s songs “I’ll Do It” and “Superficial” from her 2010 album of the same name, was upset with the podcast host for ignoring him.

Spencer Pratt tells Bethenny Frankel the only person he has beef with is Alex Cooper. My worlds are colliding. pic.twitter.com/P1zQaKCjcI — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) January 19, 2025

The The Hills alum explained that he had messaged both Cooper and her husband Matt Kaplan saying “it would really help” if they could shout out Montag’s music, but the first reaction was silence. Eventually, Cooper responded, telling Pratt she was hosting “displaced” people at her home, but not directly addressing his request, it seems.

She wrote to me, ‘We have a lot of people displaced [from the fires] at our house.’ And I’m like, ‘Post the song, girl.’”

Pratt added that the podcaster was the only person to give him the cold shoulder on his quest to get “I’ll Do It” and “Superficial” to number one. According to Variety, the movement to stream Montag’s obscure 15-year-old pop record began on Jan. 10 when Pratt pleaded with fans in a TikTok post with photos of their destroyed home.

In just one day, “Superficial” topped the U.S. iTunes chart, surpassing even the month’s biggest release — Bad Bunny’ “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Pratt celebrated the accomplishment effusively on Instagram. Though, as excited as he was by this display of community and solidarity, he should have at least searched Bad Bunny’s country before making a tasteless comment about him not being from the U.S.. FYI, Spencer Pratt, he’s Puerto Rican, so literally a U.S. citizen like yourself.

Meanwhile, Montag posted a video of herself visibly emotional as she repeatedly thanked her fans. The song went back to number one on Jan. 16 thanks to the help of dedicated followers and multiple celebrities including Flava Flav and Emily Ratajkowski. It’s now en route to becoming number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Cooper, however, was not interested in the viral wave at first, and that was apparently enough to warrant threats from Pratt. “Respectfully, if I keep my platform, and I keep being an A-list, rich celebrity, she’s so [f–cked],” he said in the livestream, adding “’Cause I have beef with her now. She’s going to be targeted.”

To Frankel’s question about who Pratt had on his “hit list,” he said the podcaster was the only member. Cooper, whose podcast has been the second most popular globally since 2021, eventually used a slowed down version of “I’ll Do It” on one of her TikTok videos, but has not addressed the drama directly as of writing.

Pratt, however, continues to repeatedly provoke her on his page, which has prompted people to speculate that it may have all been a mutually-agreed bit to further promote the song and the profiles of everyone involved. Bad publicity is often much louder than the good version, but we doubt those who have been willingly and generously donating to Pratt and Montag’s cause would enjoy being lied to this way.

We hope Pratt and Montag can find all the strength and financial help they need in their efforts to rebuild their life, but hopefully without antagonizing anyone else.

