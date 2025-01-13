‘The Hills’ drama resurfaces amid California wildfires: Heidi Montag fans label Lauren Conrad ‘High Key Mean Girl’ and ‘Villain’

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been in the news following the devastating loss of their Palisades home in Los Angeles. On Tuesday Montag, mom to seven-year-old Gunner and two-year-old Ryker, shared a tearful video on TikTok in which she detailed the magnitude of the family’s loss.

If there is a silver lining for Montag, it might be that her album Superficial made it to number one on iTunes this week, despite having been released in 2010. Being in the news has also prompted many people to revisit The Hills, the popular reality show that Montag and Pratt starred on from 2006 to 2010.

The reality series was produced by MTV and was a spin-off of Laguna Beach. The series followed several young adults after they graduated high school, including Montag and her costar, Lauren Conrad.

Though Conrad and Montag began the series as friends, they eventually parted ways. All this has resurfaced thanks in part to a second video also shared on TikTok.

The tension between Conrad and Montag goes back several years

Conrad and Montag’s friendship was always shrouded in doubt when the two were castmates on The Hills. The pair met in college, and Conrad helped Montag get a spot on the series. The two eventually fell out in a very public way after Montag’s then-boyfriend, now-husband Spencer Pratt spread a rumor about Conrad’s personal life.

As Montag later told People, Conrad told her she’d be off the show if she and Pratt pursued a relationship — something Montag decided to do anyway. Though Montag said in a second interview with People that she’s open to a reunion with her former friend and costar, it doesn’t feel like that sentiment is shared.

“We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing,” she explained. “But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that.”

Conrad has been called “high key mean” for her behavior toward Montag

Last week a clip from The Hills that features an excited Montag telling Conrad she’s landed her “dream job” was shared on TikTok — and it garnered a big reaction from a lot of people. Though the video’s caption describes Conrad’s reaction as “low key mean,” one of the top comments insists, “This is actually what you’d call high key mean girl.”

In the clip in question, Conrad is seen negatively reacting to Montag’s news. She pretends to lose connection by hanging up her cell phone, and then sings “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease in an effort to mock Montag. Neither former reality star has commented on the controversy.

