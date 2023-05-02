‘Star Wars’ star Carrie Fisher’s brother snubbed from her Walk of Fame ceremony

Carrie Fisher‘s brother says he was left out of his late sister’s Walk of Fame ceremony, and he’s not happy about it. Todd Fisher claims he’s getting the run around from his own family about the affair.

Todd Fisher went right to TMZ to complain about the issue, and he said not being invited or allowed to go is basically a slap in the face.

“It’s heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie,” he told the publication. He’s also claiming he was the one who got the whole Walk of Fame process started for his sister, and that he’s worked very hard to make sure his family’s legacy remains honored.

Carrie and her brother are both in a legacy Hollywood family. Mother Debbie Reynolds has her own star on the walk and their father Eddie Fisher was a professional singer. While it’s impossible to know the inner workings of the family, Todd Fisher said he was attached at the hip to his sister for 60 years, so the move is especially painful.

It is “extremely hurtful and distressing as I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes,” he said. Todd Fisher said he attended his mother’s ceremony previously.

Todd Fisher, who apparently has a “team,” said he had it reach out to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce but was told that the guest list was being handled by Disney. When his team reached out to Disney, the company told him it was Carrie’s family who had the final say on the guest list and that all 30 seats were already filled.

He says he was also told to not stress out his niece Billie Lourd (Carrie’s daughter) over the whole thing.

“Frankly, it’s a distressing situation and I don’t deserve to be put in this position,” he said. “As the only brother of the Carrie Fisher, being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful.”

Fisher has directed several documentaries about his mother and he’s the CEO of the Hollywood Motion Picture Museum. He is 65 years old.

Carrie Fisher’s ceremony is scheduled for May 4, which is colloquially known as “Star Wars Day.” “May the fourth be with you” is the common refrain for the day. Todd Fisher said he was 100 percent sure that his sister would want him there at the ceremony.