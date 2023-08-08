Starbucks is about to become the home of the Swifties celebrating the Eras tour with Taylor Swift playlist

Corporate behemoth Starbucks is teaming up with music behemoth Taylor Swift to form one giant super being that sucks up money faster than a ’90s arcade cabinet. Swifties can now hear Swift music all day long in the stores.

TMZ is exclusively reporting the partnership, relaying that Starbucks is celebrating Swift’s tour — well, the end of the first leg of the tour, to be exact. The new soundtrack, which reportedly has 122 songs on it, will be playing in stores all across the U.S.

Not surprisingly, the playlist is called “Starbucks Lovers,” a fun reference to an oft misheard lyric in the song “Blank Space.” The real lyric is “Got a long list of ex-lovers,” but most people (even Swift’s mom, apparently) hear “All the lonely Starbucks lovers.”

A Starbucks rep told TMZ that the coffee juggernaut is “a forever Swiftie,” and that it loves “the kindness and joy that her tour is bringing to the world.”

That’s not all! If you need more Swift/Bucks synergy, the company matched some drinks up with Swift songs. “Fearless” is an iced blonde latte. “1989” is an iced caramel macchiato.

The Eras as Starbucks drinks: pic.twitter.com/TayVsfcAkY — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 17, 2023

The tour, which recaps all of Swift’s ten albums, each with its own costumes and setpieces, is a bonafide phenomenon. She’s selling out arenas left and right, and recently shared the wealth with her truck drivers, giving them six-figure bonuses.

The shows are also hotbeds for celeb sightings as well. Her Mother’s Day show alone saw Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman show up, and even Channing Tatum got into the celebratory spirit with a fun concert getup.

