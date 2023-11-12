Stephen King delivers his final verdict on ‘The Marvels’ getting the lowest MCU box-office opening ever

In troubled times, we turn to the wise and sage advice of storytellers. Long ago, in times of war and famine, we looked to Aesop, or Socrates. Today, as The Marvels does medium numbers at its box office opening, we ask the guy who wrote Christine what’s up.

Yes, Stephen King has weighed in on the hubbub brewing around The Marvels, the MCU’s latest theatrical endeavor. The film, featuring a diverse cast of three female leads, is currently on track to mark the franchise’s worst-ever box office performance, with projections pointing to a $47 million opening weekend in the U.S.

Surprising no one with an internet connection and a concept of gender, the disappointing state of The Marvels’ ticket sales has become a point of delight for a loud, misogynistic corner of social media. There’s a big enough ruckus that Stephen King, who professes to not even liking Marvel movies, has felt the need to step in and say something.

I don’t go to MCU movies, don’t care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for THE MARVELS very unpleasant. Why gloat over failure? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023

King’s response inquires, borderline rhetorically, why anyone would celebrate the failure of an artistic endeavor. The internet, managing to put together all two pieces of the puzzle, was quick to solve his little riddle.

It’s the “didn’t-have-a-date-for-prom-to-hating-movies-that-have-women-stars” pipeline. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) November 12, 2023

☝️particularly when it just happens to be the most FEMALE-CHARACTER driven Marvel movie they've released. That doesn't really strike me as coincidence, especially given the gross misogynistic nature of these comments. — Citizens of Earth (@KnewOnEarth) November 12, 2023



As has been the case with many high-profile female-led blockbusters from the last few years, it’s been hard to get a good feel for how The Marvels is faring with audiences and critics after a carpet bombing of the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score. Following a war of opinion-based attrition, it currently sits at an 83% approval rating with audiences, putting it in the same neighborhood as beloved MCU servings like Loki and Thor: Ragnarok. Meanwhile, MCU entries continue to see diminishing returns at the box office, with expert analysis pointing to the Disney Plus streaming release model as the culprit, more than the chromosomal makeup of the franchise’s stars.