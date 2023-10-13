Home Movies

‘The Marvels’ in danger of debuting $100 million below its predecessor at the box office and landing the MCU’s worst-ever opening weekend

Plenty of hands will no doubt be getting rubbed in glee.

the marvels
Image via Marvel Studios

In great news for everybody wanting it to fail but bad news for the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe, next month’s release of The Marvels could be in with a shot of scoring the long-running superhero franchise’s worst-ever opening weekend at the box office.

Only the most optimistic of optimists would have been confident the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel stood a genuine shot at matching the $153 million domestic bow of its predecessor or coming within touching distance of its $1.1 billion worldwide haul, but the early projections are nothing short of disastrous.

According to Box Office Pro, Brie Larson’s long-awaited return to headline status is only tracking for a three-day opening in the $50-75 million range. If it comes in at the lowest end of those projections then it would slip below the $55 million of The Incredible Hulk and the $57 million of Ant-Man to secure the MCU’s worst first frame ever, but things don’t get much better whatever way you want to cut it.

Even at the highest end, a $75 million bow is less than half of what Captain Marvel netted, while a total domestic haul being predicted to end between $121-189 million could realistically see The Marvels make less money through the entirety of its run than the first chapter did in three days, or at best a week.

Not exactly the news Marvel Studios would have been hoping for, then, but with almost a month to go there’s still time for The Marvels to sell enough tickets to fly much higher, further, and faster than it’s currently expected to.

