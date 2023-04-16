Stephen King elaborates on his gun control opinions after the latest mass shooting incident

Although he’s been known to lean into hyperbole when it comes to calling out high-ranking Republicans on the myriad of issues plaguing the country, Stephen King‘s latest thoughts on gun control are a lot more sobering and reflective than we’ve come to expect from the author, who has a history of shutting down anyone he deems worthy with a snide jab or two.

In fact, it was only recently that King responded to people claiming he was demanding an all-out ban on guns by revealing that he’s a firearm owner, but his issues come with the way they’re regulated and ultimately distributed. In another tragic incident, four people were killed and several more injured after a mass shooting incident at a 16th birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on the same day two were murdered in a park in Louisville, Kentucky.

Things are getting worse based on the volume of tragedies to have unfolded this year alone, and King decided to put his sarcasm and witty barbs to one side in order to ruminate on the fact that guns are never going to be outlawed in the United States, but something nonetheless has to be done to try and stem the tide.

Very few Americans want guns outlawed. What many Americans want is reasonable safeguards aginst the homicidal and mentally ill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 16, 2023

America’s 2nd Amendment rights are being daily refreshed with the blood of children. If you feel the slaughter has gone on long enough, petition your elected representatives. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 16, 2023

Of course, it all lands in the hands of the politicians and lawmakers who hold onto amendments that were made hundreds of years ago when the world was an entirely different place, so if things haven’t changed drastically between now and then, we could be a long way away from the much-needed overhaul that’s been staring the government in the face for decades.