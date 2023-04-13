Stephen King issues a warning to Jim Jordan that sounds a lot more ominous than it should

Ragging on politicians has been one of Stephen King‘s favorite online pastimes for a while now, and given the ongoing circus that’s dragged virtually every high-profile Republican into its orbit, he isn’t exactly going to be short of ammunition.

It was only very recently that Ron DeSantis was the recipient of a shot fired across the bows, with King celebrating the success of his latest novel Fairy Tale shifting over a million copies in print by savagely noting that it isn’t available in Florida’s libraries, so being subtle isn’t in his wheelhouse.

However, the iconic author has now moved firmly into the realm of thinly-veiled threats, after targeting Jim Jordan. Hardly a figure that fails to generate controversy, the politician has been wailing on Joe Biden for the umpteenth time and getting dragged through the mud for it, but King has upped the ante by warning him that he’s next.

You have to admire King’s desire to keep wading into those choppy political waters, especially when he doesn’t really need to. After all, as an exceedingly wealthy multi-millionaire who could have everything anyone could even ask for and plenty more besides, he’s not on the breadline struggling to make ends meet.

And yet, it’s delivered plenty of online hilarity to see him emerge with his itchy Twitter finger and go all guns blazing on anyone who falls into his orbit of ire, with Jordan being added to an increasingly lengthy list that’s already numbered DeSantis, and of course Donald Trump.