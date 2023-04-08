Stephen King trashes the government’s ‘fascist crooks’ and recommends a Netflix series in one fell swoop

If there are two things above all others that define Stephen King‘s social media activity, then it’s weighing in on the current state of the political landscape, and offering suggestions for his followers to watch based on his recent film and television viewing habits.

Living up to that billing and then some, the horror titan doubled down on both of his favorite online activities by unleashing a double-pronged assault within literally three minutes of each other. First up, the mastermind behind some of the scariest tales ever told gave his backing to The Night Agent, the instant Netflix sensation that was renewed for a second season less than a week after the first run of episodes dropped.

THE NIGHT AGENT (Netflix): Farfetched, but ridiculously entertaining. There's good chemistry between Peter and Rose, attention to the little things, and enjoyable paranoia. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2023

He’s not wrong in stating that the literary adaptation isn’t the most grounded espionage adventure you’ll ever see, but it’s certainly the perfect type of light and frothy escapist entertainment that can be binged in a sitting or two. However, King’s eye was immediately captured by fellow author Chelsea Banning, who let loose on The Tennessee Republican House Caucus after it voted to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for protesting gun legislation.

All in a day’s work for King, then, who managed to indulge a pair of his favorite internet-adjacent pastimes without even skipping a beat. Based on the viewership numbers accrued by The Night Agent and the outrage at the recent goings-on in Tennessee, it goes without saying he’s got a lot of backing and support in either camp.