Ted Cruz calls for an impeachment, only to be met head-on by Stephen King in full troll mode

It’s an easy joke to make, but it should never be overlooked that Ted Cruz decided to abandon ship in the midst of the worst health crisis the world has seen for generations, opting to take a jaunt to Mexico instead. It’s certainly on the forefront of Stephen King‘s mind, anyway, after the notorious troller of right-wingers struck again.

The iconic author must be having a field day with all of the shenanigans going on in the political sphere at the minute, with Donald Trump already one of his most popular targets before he got indicted for paying hush money to keep his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels under wraps.

Quite how King finds the time to talk about anything else is a mystery worthy of one of his novels, especially when he’s been quick to admit that Twitter has gotten stranger and stranger under the stewardship of Elon Musk. Either way, Cruz demanding an impeachment for the secretary of Homeland Security certainly caught his eye, leaving the living legend to bust out one of the classics.

There’s never a dull moment on Twitter when King is involved, and that extends to his regular updates on the world of film and television, too. He doesn’t exactly want to be known strictly for airing his political grievances on the bird app, but when there’s so much newsworthy material unfolding on a daily basis, it’s hard not to be the first port of call.

As you can imagine, Cruz hasn’t dignified the prolific writer with a response, but that’s not exactly going to stop him.