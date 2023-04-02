In the understatement of the century, Stephen King finds Elon Musk’s Twitter to be ‘a little weird’

The unstoppable rise of social media has been both one of the best and worst things to happen to society in a long time, and your mileage on which side of the spectrum it falls on is based entirely on experience, taste, and personal preference. Stephen King is a noted fan of the medium, but that doesn’t mean he has to be sold on the people who run it.

Whether he’s recommending film or television titles, sharing existential musings on the world we live in, or taking one of his regular shots at certain sides of the political divide and their deranged overseers, there’s barely a dull day on Twitter when it comes to the legendary horror author.

That being said, the Elon Musk era of the bird app hasn’t been without its many outlandish developments, controversial decisions, and outright mania at points. In what could be the understatement of the century, though, King blithely referred to the Tesla boss’ stint as Chief Twit as being “a little weird,” which is accurate if wholeheartedly modest.

Amen. Things have gotten a little weird. https://t.co/Ieu7SFa1Sh — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 1, 2023

Arguably the most Elon Musk thing to happen to Elon Musk’s Twitter came very recently, when the source code revealed that he’d hard-coded himself into the algorithm in order to drive up his statistics. That means that Republicans, Democrats, Power Users, and Elon Musk are the four pillars driving the social media giant’s current way of thinking, so “a little weird” barely even cuts the mustard when there’s no doubt plenty more outright insane things going on behind closed doors.