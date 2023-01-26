Elon Musk tweets too close to the sun and gets stuck with a name change he can’t fix

We’d be selling things incredibly short to say that Elon Musk‘s time as the owner of Twitter has been as eventful as it has been short, with the Tesla chief apparently determined to take all of the worst things about the social media app and make them even worse, while rolling out a series of updates and changes that could best be described as negligible.

Having doubled, tripled, and then quadrupled down on changing his mind on a regular basis when it comes to the various features and inner workings of the bird app, there’s a wonderful hint of irony in Musk finding himself stumped by his own creation. Like a technological Icarus, the walking meme has tweeted far too close to the sun and ended up regretting it.

Summing up his tenure as the boss in a nutshell, Musk went ahead and changed his name on the platform to “Mr. Tweet,” only to swiftly discover that he wasn’t the person best qualified to figure out how to change it back. Honestly, you couldn’t make this stuff up.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Naturally, the bumbling buffoon’s comments and replies were instantly swamped with a combination of helpful assistance and merciless trolling, but that’s what you get when you go ahead and dump an increasingly-expensive pile of egg on your face by coming right out and admitting you’ve got no clue how to execute something as simple as a name change on Twitter, which we shouldn’t have to remind you he paid $44 billion to acquire mere months ago.