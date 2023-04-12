George Takei takes on Jim Jordan from the top ropes

Everyone’s favorite Internet grandfather strikes again. Activist and former Star Trek actor George Takei took to the failing social media site Twitter to take on none other than Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) over Jordan’s attempts to disrupt the legal proceedings of former President Donald Trump.

Takei, who rarely minces words, made a wrestling reference to tie everything together. Takei, of course, loves to wrestle, both at his home and online. He commented on the ongoing political feud between Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Jordan.

Even before Trump’s indictment, Jordan sent out a flurry of letters and subpoenas to people involved in the case. He’s called Bragg’s case against Trump solely a political pursuit and demanded testimony and communications surrounding the case. Bragg’s response? A lawsuit.

I’m starting to think Jim Jordan picked the wrong opponent to wrestle in Alvin Bragg. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 12, 2023

He’s not wrong. Bragg did not waste any time firing back at Jordan, and he made it pretty clear that he was not pulling his punches.

“Rather than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction,” the lawsuit said.

Jordan is Trump’s lapdog and will seemingly do anything to back up his orange-haired God. As for Trump, he was indicted on 34 counts of faking business records to cover up a payment to a porn star that he made to keep her quiet about an affair. Jordan has also subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who worked for Bragg but resigned when Bragg decided Pomerantz didn’t have a strong enough case.

Politics. The hits keep coming!