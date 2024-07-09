Stephen King isn’t the only one: All celebrities calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the race

There are serious concerns regarding President Joe Biden’s mental capabilities when it comes to running in this year’s presidential race. Even Stephen King, a man who is beyond a shadow of a doubt a democrat supporter has called for Biden to drop out.

On the July 4th we saw Joe Biden reaffirming that he would indeed be staying in the race, despite what the doubters and rumor spreaders were saying. But anyone who saw the debate will know he’s too old to run now, let alone be president in four years time. So, who else is telling Joe to go?

Who else is calling for Joe Biden to stand down?

Stephen King isn’t the only celebrity to call for the 81-year-old to drop out of the race. There are many in Hollywood and other industries who, while being strong democrat supporters. believe that the current president shouldn’t be running for a second term.

Rob Reiner

It’s time to stop fucking around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2024

Actor Rob Reiner, known for his role in the sitcom All in the Family and big film roles such as The Wolf of Wall Street, took to X to proclaim that “it’s time for Joe Biden to step down.” It wasn’t exactly a popular statement, with many expressing disappointment in the actor and filmmaker for expressing such an opinion which is a similar response King received last week from democrat voters.

John Cusack

There has been no bigger supporter of Biden ‘s domestic policy than Rob

– he’s right . https://t.co/atuZmXWjfR — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 8, 2024

The actor reposted Stephen King’s statement calling for Biden to drop out. He also shared Rob’s post, adding his own thoughts on the matter and declaring that Reiner was a huge supporter of Biden, but that he was right.

Damon Lindelof

Known for producing and writing a plethora of hit shows, including Lost, and The Leftovers, Lindelof wrote a piece for Deadline in which he expressed his strong opinion that Biden should step aside. Lindelof’s piece uses baseball as a metaphor for the presidential race, “Do we leave our pitcher on the mound or do we go to the bullpen for relief?” He also makes reference to last month’s debate which seemed to confirm for many that Biden wasn’t fit to run.

Abigail Disney

The great-niece of Walt Disney himself. Abigail has been a strong supporter of the Democrats in the past. However, she recently told CNBC that she intends to withhold any future donations to the party until Joe Biden drops out, “This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high.”

Ari Emanuel

CEO of Endeavour (the company that owns UFC and WWE) Ari Emanuel, recently spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter the CEO expressed doubts over the true nature of the democrat candidate’s physical and mental health. Emanuel also predicted that the money would start drying up for the party, something which we’ve already seen as donors like Abigail Disney withhold their donations.

Michael Moore

Film Director, Michael Moore spoke about Biden’s health on the Rumble podcast, claiming that his running again was a form of “elder abuse.” Again, focusing on the presidential debate, Moore noted that Biden looked as if he were in distress, “He was in epic distress that Thursday night. Every cognitive default in his mind seemed to be shutting down.”

Reed Hastings

Co-founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, spoke with The New York Times and declared that Biden needed to step down to allow a more capable candidate to step forward and “to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous.”

The cast of The View

The day after the debate, the hosts of the popular talk show discussed the president’s performance. According to an article from the Independent, Joy Behar claimed he needs to step down and allow another Democrat to run against Trump. Co-host Sara Haines agreed stating that it was likely the only way they would have a chance against the republican candidate.

Barry Diller

Businessman and media mogul, Barry Diller, told The Ankler that he and his wife were no longer supporting Joe Biden. He didn’t elaborate on his reasons, simply responding to the question of whether he was supporting the democrat candidate with a simple “no.”

Is it too late to pull out of the race?

While the cries for Biden to drop out may be increasing in volume, we have to ask whether or not this is the best move right now. With four months to go until the American populace casts its votes, would changing the leading candidate for the Democrats really help their cause at this point? And anyway, who’s that replacement going to be?

Ideally Biden would have stood down at the start of the race, but the fact is he’s already on the track, he’s running and to try and swap him out now, could cost the Democrats, and the US as a whole, dearly. I guess our first undead president is a kind of social progress.

