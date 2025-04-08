Stephen King only needs 9 words to take down Donald Trump and his tariff tomfoolery

It is increasingly becoming too hard to deny that President Donald Trump has kickstarted the beginning of the end for America. He has taken a chainsaw to the country’s democracy, its economy, and the citizens’ ability to afford it all. The worst part? He is still not done. But while you might be at a loss for words to call out the POTUS, Stephen King, as usual, spoke for all of us when he dissed Trump and his so-called strategies in a few words.

After the massive tariffs — based on unsubstantiated and miscalculated data — he imposed on many countries, including China, which got 54% tariffs. In response, China levied 34% tariffs on U.S. import goods — a move that has angered Trump, who has threatened to add an additional 50% tariff to the already eye-watering amount by midnight on April 8, which would escalate the total tariffs on the nation to 104%.

Trump has also warned China that if it doesn’t roll back its decision, he will be terminating all future meetings with them regarding negotiations over the tariffs, while those with other nations will move forward as planned. In short, he is dead set on igniting a trade war whose consequences will be felt across the globe.

Now, Trump’s supporters and fellow Republicans lack the backbone needed to counter his drastic and senseless step — something Barack Obama idly questioned recently — but nothing is stopping Stephen King from calling a spade a spade.

Trump is ruining the economy with his stupid tariffs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2025

Of course, the residents of MAGA land refused to see the truth (or wisdom) of his words as they countered how Trump’s tariffs are pressure tactics that would bring jobs to America and protect the economy. It is becoming hard to deny that this refusal or boastful inability to see the truth and logic of a situation is what won Trump the presidential title once again.

Is Donald Trump ready to negotiate with China?

Yes, but only if China reaches out to make a deal. Apparently, the president is currently functioning under the delusion that China wants to appease him “badly” and just doesn’t know how to begin. So, he has been waiting for their call since he is sure that “it will happen” — a belief that he has shared with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

And if that call doesn’t come? Then, the 104% tariffs go into effect. Even if we forget Bejing’s ominous promise of fighting Trump “to the end,” there are other consequences to worry about, like higher consumer prices and the hit international economic stability will be taking as a result of the world’s two largest economies bickering over tariffs.

