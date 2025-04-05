Barack Obama wonders if Republicans would have ‘tolerated’ him if he had destroyed U.S economy like Donald Trump

The massive tariffs, based on incorrect data, that President Donald Trump imposed on various countries, including 34% tariff he has levied on China. In retaliation, China has imposed the same percentage as a tariff on U.S. imports. As a result of the tariffs and the sudden spike in trade tensions, the severely affected U.S. stock market experienced a major dip, painting a bleak future of recession.

Recommended Videos

So, Barack Obama would like to know if Republicans, who have kept mum throughout this whole fiasco, would have “tolerated” him if this — and every other action Trump has taken since assuming office — was his decision. If he had been the one to kickstart the destruction of the U.S. economy, if it was his rash actions that isolated America and severed ties with its closest allies.

While visiting Hamilton College in New York, Obama expressed how “deeply concerned” Trump’s recent decisions have left him as well as the worrying fact that the members of the Republican Party have majorly knuckled under his orders — that range from threatening universities that allows protests, targeting its students for exercising their right to free speech, the new tariffs, etc — instead of questioning them.

“I don’t think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America, but that’s a specific policy. I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech.”

Trump recently targeted many prominent firms through executive orders terminating their contracts, government access, security clearance, and more. Why? Just because they are associated with his political adversaries and/or representing clients who openly oppose Trump’s policies. The same has happened with many media outlets where Trump has filed lawsuits against news organizations, started investigations of alleged bias by major networks like CBS, ABC, and NBC as well as barred The Associated Press from covering a number of White House because it refused to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

While MAGA and Republicans always find a way to defend their leader’s actions, even the ones that don’t make sense or ones that are proving to be particularly debilitating for America and its people, would they have had a similar reaction if Obama was president?

“Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. You’re laughing, but this is what’s happening. Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies. It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.”

The answer is a resounding “NO!” but again, Republicans are perfectly okay with following a convicted felon found liable of sexual abuse and defamation; the list of things they can and will tolerate from and for him is probably limitless.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy