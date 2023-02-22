Stephen King only needs one reason to celebrate his self-appointed status as ruler of the world

Nobody’s going to deny that Stephen King is one of the horror genre’s true titans across any medium, with the prolific author’s works shifting millions of copies and spawning countless classic tales, while the live-action adaptations of his back catalogue have conspired to rack up billions of dollars at the box office, as well as hefty viewing figures on the small screen.

With that in mind, you’d have thought the doyen of the deadly would be happy with his lot in life, but it appears that he’s got his sights set even higher. Using a seemingly innocuous tweet as the jumping off point, King declared himself as ruler of the world, but hopefully in a James Cameron-style manner, as opposed to being a tyrannical dictator who bends everyone to his will.

Of course, unless you’re one of the exceedingly rare people who manage to sleep past noon 365 days a year without fail, then technically everyone is a morning person in one way or another. However, the early bird often tends to get the worm, and given the rate at which King has been churning out new content for the last half a century, it’s not a surprise to discover that sleep is rarely at the top of his agenda.

Let’s hope he proves to be a benevolent overlord, then, because the scenarios in which the architect of some of history’s most stomach-churning tales is given dominion over the entire planet is ironically something that sounds as though it could be ripped directly out of a King classic.