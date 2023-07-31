Stephen King shares his excitement at discovering if the student is ready to supplant him as the master

If there’s any learning tree you’d want to sit under as an aspiring author, then they don’t come much more knowledgeable or successful than the one planted by Stephen King.

After all, he’s not just one of the best-selling authors in history, but also one of the most popular, recognizable, and heavily-adapted, with literally dozens of his novels, short stories, novellas, and everything in between always in development for live-action at any given time.

As well as his wife Tabitha being an author in her own right, King’s longtime administration assistant Marsha DeFilippo is also muscling in on the literary game, having segued into writing following her retirement. Her latest work Follow the Crumbs is now available, and there’s no surprises for guessing who was ready to instantly endorse the tome.

Looking forward to this. Marsha is smart and witty. https://t.co/fz2YGGUqB3 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 30, 2023

Of course, DeFilippo isn’t following in King’s footsteps as a purveyor of spooky, supernatural, and often shocking tales that are destined to cause sleepless nights and leave behind an indelible mark on pop culture, but that’s not really the point. Having spent so long working closely with the master himself, striking out on her own is an opportunity to explore new horizons, craft original stories, and keep those creative juices flowing.

That being said, having King voice his excitement to his millions of social media followers will hopefully open up the doors to an even bigger readership discovering Follow the Crumbs at his behest, because you’ve always got to pay it forward.