Stephen King shares his excitement for a terrifying literary adaptation that isn’t one of his own

Barely a year goes by without at least one Stephen King adaptation hitting either the big or small screens, and we’ve reached a stage where the author’s apathy in promoting certain projects creates outright confusion.

After all, the legendary scribe did a hilariously deadpan job of drumming up excitement for Host and DASHCAM director Rob Savage’s impending The Boogeyman, only for the filmmaker to reveal that King had sent him a glowing email underlining that any intention of sending the terrifying tale directly to streaming would be “f*cking stupid.”

Of course, King isn’t obligated to try and sell every one of his page-to-screen translations to the masses – likely because he wouldn’t be left with any time to actually write – but he’s turned his attention to one of his peers by remarking on the prospect of a live-action spin on David Morrel’s Creepers, and he sounds excited by his standards.

Cool book, can’t wait for the film. https://t.co/E9iIqirQvg — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 28, 2023

The story finds five cohorts gathered in a ramshackle motel on the Jersey shore, as they begin to prepare a break-in on a local hotel. Market for demolition, the Paragon is on its last legs in more ways than one, but the self-professed “urban explorers” end up getting more than they bargained for when they begin diving deep into both the treasures and secrets inside.

The live-action interpretation is now in the can and deep in post-production, so we’ll see if King keeps up the mutual admiration the closer Creepers gets to joining his dozens upon dozens of feature-length and episodic offerings on the airwaves.