Stephen King utterly tired of ‘political sh-t’ from congressman Jim Jordan

Clapback God and horror-writing-genius Stephen King took to his favorite social media outlet, Twitter, to trash incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan over perceived “political shit,” telling the congressman to get to work already.

On Monday, Jordan tweeted that “Maybe the FBI should spend less time working with Big Tech to suppress the Hunter Biden story and more time on solving actual crimes.”

Wasting no time with a patented King clapback, the Carrie author said Jordan should maybe focus on doing his job.

Maybe you should think up some policy that helps the American people instead of doing a bunch of political shit. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2022

Responses to King’s tweet skewed in his favor mostly, but not completely. This comment seemed to take shots at them both: “Touchy for a man who uses the N-word so often in his books. Term limits for Congress!”

Someone else pointed out that, well, that’s Jordan’s job — “Well, he is a politician. Politicians do politician things.”

Jordan’s post is in reference to the so-called ‘Twitter files’ released by Elon Musk and independent journalist Matt Taibbi that claim the White House suppressed information about Hunter Biden on the site.

Of course, this is just a small blip in the larger smattering of posts by King daily. He recently got into it with Musk, offered an alternate reality suggestion about Ukraine and praised the Netflix show Manifest.

Jordan serves Ohio’s 4th congressional district and has since 2007. He’s a big Trump supporter and tried to discredit Trump’s first impeachment by staging a sit-in to prevent it.

Jordan is expected to become the chairperson of the powerful House of Representatives Judiciary Committee in January, where he’s made it clear he wants to investigate President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and their supposed business dealings.

We’ll keep you posted if this back-and-forth gets any legs.