Steve Guttenberg’s net worth, confirmed

Born on Aug. 24, 1958, in New York City, New York, Steven Robert Guttenberg — known simply as Steve Guttenberg — is an actor, author, businessman, producer, screenwriter, and director who’s been active in the film and television worlds since the late 1970s.

Guttenberg hasn’t been as obviously prominent on the big and small screens in recent years (though he is still busy) and was at his most prolific in the 1980s (it’s said only Gene Hackman appeared in more movies between 1980 and 1990), but his filmography is highly impressive. Per IMDb, Guttenberg’s movie credits include The Boys from Brazil (1978), Can’t Stop the Music (1980), Police Academy (1984) and three of its sequels, Cocoon (1985) and its 1988 sequel, Bad Medicine (1985), Short Circuit (1986), Three Men and a Baby (1987), High Spirits (1988), Home for the Holidays (1995), P.S. Your Cat Is Dead! (2002), and Roe v. Wade (2020). His television credits include Billy, No Soap, No Radio, Veronica Mars, Dancing with the Stars (as a contestant), The Other F Word, Ballers, The Goldbergs and its spin-off Schooled, and Paper Empire. He’s also appeared on stage in the plays Prelude to a Kiss, The Boys Next Door, Furthest from the Sun, and Relatively Speaking.

Now, however, Guttenberg has been making headlines for a different reason. Amid the horror of the wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles County, the 66-year-old star proved he’s more than just an on-screen good guy by jumping into action to aid fire crews around his Pacific Palisades neighborhood (as per CNN).

Guttenberg told CNN, “I haven’t seen anything like this in my entire life, and I don’t think many people have. At 9 o’clock in the morning, it was an idyllic Pacific Palisades, and then by 10 o’clock, 10:30, the sky was dark as if it were nighttime.”

He had previously spoken to Los Angeles television station KTLA to explain how he’d tried to clear some of the many vehicles that had been abandoned in an area where he said it was hindering people’s ability to evacuate. Guttenberg told the station, “There are people stuck up there. So we’re trying to clear Palisades Drive and I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars. There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people that really need help.”

Guttenberg’s heroics have brought him to the forefront of many people’s thoughts — some of whom, truthfully, had seen very little of him since his ’80s heyday. It’s raised questions about his life, such as what his net worth is these days.

What is Steve Guttenberg’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Guttenberg’s net worth is an enviable $12 million.

According to his IMDb page, Guttenberg has no confirmed upcoming projects, but we’re sure he’s keeping himself occupied. In the meantime, huge props to him for helping out in California’s time of need. It takes courage and decency to put yourself in danger to help others. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

