‘Stormi dressed him’: If you thought Timothée Chalamet’s latest look was messy, wait ‘til you see him with bombshell Kylie

Timothée Chalamet has been on an epic run of memorable fashion and meme-able moments during the promotion for his film A Complete Unknown. His latest red carpet look was made all the more puzzling after a night out with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Recommended Videos

Chalamet graced the halls of the Parisian cinema and concert venue Le Grand Rex on Wednesday night for the premiere of the James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan biopic alongside his cast members, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro. But while the latter were looking perfectly chic with evening appropriate wear, Chalamet, ever the eccentric, was channeling more of a Teen Choice Awards circa 2005 vibe in a white tee, baggy jeans and unexpected accessories.

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The tie-dye pink baseball cap/thin pink scarf combo earned him comparisons to Lindsay Lohan and Ashley Tisdale — ever the trendsetters in the early aughts.

In 2021, Vogue dedicated an entire article to the forgotten staple of early 21st century fashion, the thin scarf, highlighting how useless yet iconic it was. The magazine called it “an existential crisis of a trend” which contributed to the “amalgamation of oddball trends that dominated the denouement of the all-excess early Noughties,” and once again referenced Ashley Tisdale, as well as Hilary Duff and Kate Moss as the influencers of their time.

While Chalamet would be so lucky to be named alongside such famous fashionistas, he’s certainly giving it his best shot with his recent formal wear. In his defense, he seems to be drawing inspiration from the man he emulates in A Complete Unknown. Legendary folk singer-songwriter Dylan also enjoyed the odd scarf and, in 2003, contributed to one of the most random, ‘Were you blindfolded while picking your outfit?!’ moments of its era. Chalamet, of course, didn’t miss his chance to channel it at the New York City premiere of the film in December.

Photos by Dominik Bindl/Fred Hayes/WireImage/Getty Images

Back to Paris, however, Timmy had no time to change before meeting girlfriend Kylie for a post-premiere dinner date. He took his mismatched ensemble a step further by adding a checkered puffer on top of his Chanel black leather jacket, and his date’s all black catsuit only made his already very loud outfit even louder. Some even wondered if it had been Jenner’s 6-year-old daughter Stormi choosing the pieces.

“They will never match each others vibe,” one dissenter argued. Well, in a sense, they match each other’s vibe perfectly, by balancing each other out.

Though the reality star has decided not to walk the carpet with her man, she has been standing by his side often in the last few months. She accompanied Chalamet to the Golden Globes for the second year in a row on Jan. 5, where he was nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category for the Dylan film, and traveled with him to Paris this week.

The pair has been dating for nearly two years now, first sparking romance rumors in April 2023 and discreetly yet openly enjoying each other’s company ever since. They very notably stay out of each other’s social media, for instance, with Jenner purposefully omitting the reason she was at the Golden Globes in the first place in her Instagram post about the evening. “Cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 versace,” she captioned the photo carousel, referring to Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown on-screen romantic interests Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

The 29-year-old actor, meanwhile, is having the time of his life campaigning for his film, and the odd fashion choices are just the tip of the iceberg. From climbing on top of tables, to arriving at premieres on bicycles and participating in strange live streams, Chalamet is truly letting his silly little Zillenial flag fly — and we sincerely hope it all culminates in his second Oscar nomination on Thur., Jan. 23.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy