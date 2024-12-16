Timothée Chalamet proves once again he’s taking the Bob Dylan look seriously with his note-perfect outfit at the ‘A Complete Unknown’ premiere

Hollywood might be good at many things but let’s face it: not when it comes to styling men. For years, male celebs got away easily at every red-carpet event by putting on a random black suit, or a different color if they were feeling bold, and moving on with their day. Luckily, we have Timothée Chalamet for an exciting change.

The actor has proven his skills on the big screen for over a decade, and his credits include roles in 2014’s Interstellar, 2017’s Call Me by Your Name, 2023’s Wonka, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films. He received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the adaptation of Call Me by Your Name, and numerous other accolades for other roles.

Aside from always bringing his A-game on the screen, Chalamet has always impressed on every red carpet. For regular outings, the actor has always challenged male fashion with an impeccable daring style. When it comes to movie premieres, he always went above and beyond, often adopting method dressing or nods to his characters. Now, he just went all the way for his latest role.

Timotheé Chalamet paid homage to Bob Dylan in the best way

Images by Dominik Bindl/WireImage and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chalamet has been taking risks on the red carpet for a long time but now he showed up at the A Complete Unknown New York premiere fully dressed in costume as Bob Dylan.

For his appearance on the red carpet, Chalamet put on an outfit that paid tribute to Bob Dylan’s 2003 Sundance edgy look, complete with Dylan’s blonde hair. It’s more likely Chalamet put on a wig under the light blue beanie to reflect the singer’s hairstyle rather than dyeing his brown hair, but his overall ensemble mirrored the same outfit Dylan wore at the Masked and Anonymous movie screening.

Chalamet’s full outfit consisted of a Celine black leather coat, dark vintage denim pants, a plaid shirt with a black top underneath, and a grey patterned scarf on top. He was also in character as he kept Dylan’s serious expression throughout the entire pose, and his thin mustache further enhanced his costume.

His look led to a series of mixed reactions. Some people loved the dedication and tribute, while others believed this goes beyond method dressing into costume territory on Rolling Stone’s Instagram comment section. “This isn’t Barbie, Timothy,” wrote a fan. “Feels more like a cosplay and less like an homage?” another pointed out.

it didn’t start with Barbie and it didn’t ruin it. It’s fun — َ (@chlmtslut) December 14, 2024

“Now this is the kind of method dressing I can get behind.” another added, “and he looked good doing it!” A different person brought up how exciting it is to see something different: “So sad about the people who don’t get any references/experiments on the red carpet and wanna see only ‘black tie’ looks.”

The actor’s latest film is a biopic based on Dylan’s controversial switch from acoustic folk to electric rock, which was documented in Elijah Wald’s 2015 novel Dylan Goes Electric! Chalamet stars alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. A Complete Unknown has already received stunning early reviews, with Chalamet receiving Oscar buzz not just for Dune: Part Two, but the biopic as well.

Floored.

I am so grateful.

Thank you Bob https://t.co/u9tuAE1vpf — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) December 5, 2024

A Complete Unknown received the seal of approval from Dylan himself, who wrote on X: “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.” He also encouraged people to read the book after seeing the movie. Chalamet replied, “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.”

Not gonna lie, I’d love Bob Dylan’s take on Timothée Chalamet’s last appearance because it’s amazing.

