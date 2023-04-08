Stormy Daniels and her husband get crowned ‘power couple’ for hitting a major relationship goal amid ongoing Trump drama

Not even skipping a beat with everything that’s going on around her, Stormy Daniels just wrapped up a movie she made with her husband Barrett Blade. More than that, though, is how this couple has stuck together no matter how much dirt has been thrown on her, or how much her opponents drag her name through the mud.

For a quick timeline of the scandal that led to Donald Trump‘s indictment and subsequent arrangement, the affair between the ex-president and the adult film star began in 2006. It ended in 2007, and that’s when things start taking some really shady turns according to CBS. After doing an interview in 2011 with In Touch magazine, the story about her affair with Trump was killed and she was even visited by a man who threatened her to leave the story alone.

Of course, when Trump received the nomination from the Republican Party in 2016, Michael Cohen scrambled to make a $130,000 arrangement with Daniels that she would keep quiet about the affair. The story was bound to come out, because too many people were already aware and it was too big for its britches. Now, Daniels has been called everything in the book because of the industry that she’s in and over the affair itself, but these days she’s enjoying sweet redemption.

In fact, that’s the name of her latest movie that she just wrapped with her husband, and there is an interesting factoid about the name Redemption.

Of course, after Barrett posted his tweet, Stormy showed him support with a tweet of her own.

Thanks! I can't take all the credit. I happen to be married to an amazing director of photography 💋 https://t.co/7T0KKm6fY2 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 8, 2023

That’s all there is to know about the film at this point, except for one awesome fact; she told Piers Morgan in an interview recently that the horse she was riding at the time she heard about Trump’s indictment was named Redemption.

What a perfect name for the movie then! Of course, the couple who works together and praises each other for their accomplishments deserves to be given honors.

Now, THAT'S a power couple. — Mike Espinoza (in North Austin) 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@dlokazip) April 8, 2023

So many people might be against her, but she has stood in the face of all that hatred and she has never held back from telling it like it is.

Love is all encompassing thanks for standing for truth. ✌🏽🫶🏾 — Eraseism (@eraseism) April 8, 2023

It is a wonderful thing to see a couple complimenting each other and never forgetting to give credit where credit is due.

This is so beautiful — Luke 7 (@Luke__Seven) April 8, 2023

The process of Trump’s court case has just begun and there will be many headlines that will include the name Stormy Daniels. Just as Trump himself seems to capitalize even on the bad news, she’s not doing too bad herself taking into account everything that she’s being put through.