In a coincidence you couldn’t make up, Stormy Daniels hypes her new movie named after something she loves to ride

Sometimes, the world throws karmic coincidences your way that are so ridiculous they simply can’t be ignored, and Stormy Daniels‘ new movie is certainly one of them.

It sounds like something ripped right from the funny pages, but the former porn star revealed that she discovered Donald Trump was being indicted while she was riding her horse named Redemption. If that wasn’t fitting enough, guess what the title of her upcoming feature happens to be? That’s right, Redemption.

Covering plenty of bases, it ticks off her own personal vindication over the hush money she was paid to keep quiet about her dalliance with the WWE Hall of Famer, as well as the media-driven bile and vitriol that’s been thrown her way ever since. Daniels is also a known lover of horses, and of course, we’d be remiss to mention that it’s an animal that loves to be ridden. Draw your own conclusions from that one, but the irony is so delicious that it’s impossible to overlook.

Working on edits for my new movie "Redemption" (written, directed&starring me) and SO happy with how great it looks! It will be released this summer from Adam&Eve — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 3, 2023

Despite offering another link to discounted sex toys, we’re going to go out on a limb and suggest that it won’t be set in the genre that made her famous, especially if it is indeed named after her equestrian buddy. With Trump’s arraignment looming on the horizon, Redemption could take on even more brand new meanings as we dive headlong into another crazy week for the world of politics.

Some things will never change, and Trump being caught in a whirlwind of coincidence is going to be one of them.