Stormy Daniels trolls Trump supporters, making it clear how many have watched her adult films

Stormy Daniels recently demolished a Donald Trump supporter by suggesting that the individual was, in fact, a fan of her work in the adult entertainment industry stemming from a clue they provided in a Twitter post.

The incident occurred on April 11, when social media user @the_josh_ing responded to a past tweet that Daniels had written. For context, the upload that @the_josh_ing commented on featured a video that implied the 44-year-old was into witchcraft and was out to destroy the former president’s life because she does tarot card readings.

As Daniels played along with those claims by sharing a cheeky response and saying how hilarious it was that Trump was considered the “Messiah” while she was a “demon,” @the_josh_ing took it upon themselves to share their two cents regarding the situation. While mentioning that Daniels was “just a washed up bleached anus,” they said, “Nah you’re just a washed up bleached anus that owes Trump a lot of money. That’s all.”

When Daniels became aware of the social media user’s remarks, she questioned how they knew she “washed” her backside and had her anus “bleached.” To make the tweet even more damning, Daniels hinted that @the_josh_ing could have learned this information by watching her past work.

How'd you know I washed my booty and my asshole is bleached? Awww…are watching one of my movies? 😝 https://t.co/D890x9YyUA — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 11, 2023

When Daniels’ response started circulating online, many of her followers couldn’t contain their joy over another troll getting told off.



One individual commended Daniels, saying she was the undisputed “clap back queen.”

My girl Stormy! The Clap Back Queen💕 — SuckaFree (@TaiBissainthe) April 11, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user wondered if Trump supporters and trolls will ever figure out not to mess with Daniels.

Eventually trolls will learn it’s always a no “contest” with The Stormy. Maybe. Or not. Probably not. Never mind. — TruthSeekerNMD (@TruthSeekerNMD) April 11, 2023

A third person stated that Daniels always has a “perfect response” for the trolls.

Such perfect responses.

Each & every time. pic.twitter.com/7yMnVI9FpR — FTorres (@FrankT2jr) April 11, 2023

A social media user agreed with Daniels that the individual spewing negative comments is “secretly a stan.”

Just Joshing is secretly a stan 👀 pic.twitter.com/lfD2GJbJSb — Corey Occhiato (@HzMajesty) April 11, 2023

Since that post, the Trump supporter seemingly decided to run from the flames because they have yet to address Daniels’ remarks.