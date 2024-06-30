‘Street Outlaws’: What happened to Lizzy Musi?

Late on June 27, fans received sad news about Lizzy Musi, a reality TV star rising to fame with the Street Outlaws franchise series, No Prep Kings.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings came 10th in the Street Outlaws franchise after nine of its seasons successfully aired on the Discovery Channel from 2013-2017. The 2018 series then introduced fans to several professional racers, who took their racing from the street to the drag strip. One of the most liked ones among them was Lizzy Musi.

Lizzy Musi rose to immense fame after starring in the series. However, last year in April, the star took to her Instagram to announce her diagnosis of “Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer.” She penned down a heartfelt post and soon uploaded a YouTube video explaining her story while spreading awareness about her condition.

“Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change.

A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver… I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone’s messages and calls.”

Two months after revealing her diagnosis, Lizzy posted a health update, sharing that she had shaved her head “due to extreme hair loss.” She made sure to include her fans in her journey and shared the raw reality of her battle with the disease.

Lizzy Musi died at 33 after a long battle with breast cancer

A year after her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer, fans received devastating news about the Street Outlaws star late at night on June 27, 2024. Lizzy’s father Pat Musi, who starred along with her on No Prep Kings and is an eight-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion, announced his daughter’s passing in a post shared on Facebook, writing

“Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight”

Musi then thanked all her family, friends, and fans for “all the prayers and support throughout her battle,” and requested time for the family to process everything. He continued,

“At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief [sic] and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

The news sent Lizzy’s fans in shock, who took to their social media to express grief about her death. Her Instagram comment section was showered with heartfelt comments from her fans, reflecting how much she impacted people with her life and achievements, both personal and professional.

