The adrenaline-fuelled show about street racers has been going for fifteen high octane seasons, but where are the original cast now?

In Oklahoma City, a group of underground street racers compete to make it onto “the list,” a group of ten elite drivers who keep up the city’s reputation as the best place in the country for racing. Street Outlaws and its spin-offs chronicle the drivers and strivers who are shuttling through the streets to make their names and get to the top of the rankings. Over 15 seasons of the original show and many more of spin-offs, the Discovery reality show has seen a multitude of racers (and their beloved cars), but where is the cast of Street Outlaws now?

Where’s the cast of Street Outlaws now?

Throughout the course of the original show there were several drivers who made their mark in OKC. Here’s a list of the biggest personalities, and where they are now.

Ryan Martin

If Oklahoma City is the center of street racing in the States, B&R Performance is the heart of the underground racing culture, and its owner Ryan Martin can attest to that. Ryan seamlessly made the transition from shop owner to racer, and he continues to do both.

Daddy Dave

Daddy Dave has been on the scene for years and knows everything about it. He previously raced a classic 1996 pickup but has now upgraded to an altogether more powerful setup. We don’t know exactly how well it’s been testing, but in a recent interview on The Boosted Show, it’s fair to say the racer was excited about things to come.

Chuck Seitsinger

A veteran of the circuit and all-round street legend, Chuck is a small-wheel driver who knows how to get the most out of his machine – which he’s lovingly named “the death trap.” He still races and pops up on the spin-off shows, like Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings frequently, but he spends most of his time running his repair shop and spending time with his young family.

Monza (Jerry Johnston)

Though he no longer drives the car that gave him his nickname (a Chevy Monza), Jerry Johnston has been in the game for a long time. However, an accident in 2018 saw him develop a back injury that’s kept him out of some races. With that said, he’s still on No Prep Kings, and still likes to indulge in his need for speed.

Big Chief

Big Chief has been in the community since he was a child and was a fixture on Street Outlaws and all its spin-offs until very recently. However, it has now been confirmed that he left the series over various disagreements, including issues with showrunners and producers trying to change racing rules, and the way the producers overly dramatized arguments between the racers.

Flip

Tyler “Flip” Priddy was a fixture on the show’s first season, but sadly he passed away in 2013. There is some speculation as to exactly what happened. Regardless of the cause of death, it was incredibly sad to lose such a charismatic racer so early on in his life.

Jeff Lutz

Jeff Lutz was a latecomer to the series, appearing for the first time in season 9. However, he established himself as part of “the list,” and is now a firm fixture on No Prep Kings. He’s currently working on fixing up his ’57 Chevy Bel Air.

Damon Merchant

Damon is another newcomer who’s earned his chops in recent years and moved up to join the big boys. Social media shows that between races he often spends time with his wife and kids (as well as with his other great love, his car).

Joe Wood

A petrol-head since his teen years (he got his first car at the tender age of 13), Joe Wood belies the name of his car (Dominator) by being one of the quieter guys on the circuit. However, there’s no doubt his car does a lot of talking for him. Known for fixing everything on a shoestring budget and by himself, he continues to be a fan favorite in No Prep Kings.

Shawn Ellington

Shawn Ellington (car: Murder Nova) grew up around cars (big surprise). His father taught him how to fix his machines, and that knowledge is now being passed on to his own kid.

James Goad

Driving a car called “The Reaper” might have been considered bad luck for some, but James Goad loves living life on the edge. Although he’s now moved onto a different vehicle, he is best known for his original car, which caught on fire a few seasons back. He is still racing.

Shane McAlary

After a big accident in 2017 that required him to be airlifted to hospital, it took a while for Shane to get back into racing. But, now, he’s driving around the streets of OKC once more, and his car “The Black Bird” (a Chevy Vega) is helping him to claw his way back to the top.

Jackie Knox

A relative newcomer to the scene and the Street Outlaws franchise, Jackie has made waves with his switch away from nitrous. This year he’s aiming to get to the top of “the list,” so we’ll see whether or not his changes have been worth it.

Chris Hamilton

Although he entered the world of Street Outlaws with a Mustang, Chris quickly realized he needed a little more oomph to make a name for himself and moved onto a bigger wheel. His partner Kayla also appears in various Street Outlaws shows, and is as big a car lover as any of the drivers.

Dustin Bowen

A new kid on the block, Dustin immediately won fans with his aggressive style. His 1999 Camaro is hard to miss, but he’s not just style over substance. He is still racing.

Kamikaze Chris

Chris has been on and off the show and its spin-offs, having grown up in the world of OKC street racing alongside Big Chief and the deceased Flip. He’s currently off “the list,” but there’s no doubt he’ll be chomping at the bit to get back on it.

Derek

Derek has a big ego and a bigger mouth, but there’s no denying he gets results. He recently won a huge race with his ’86 Camaro and wants to take that momentum into the new season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

Doc

One-time ruler of “the list,” Doc and his Chevy have had to make some changes in recent years to try and recapture some of his old success. Although he was steadily climbing up the ranks, his progress was curtailed by a nasty accident in 2020, which he was lucky to survive. The car rolled multiple times and even smashed some trees. However, it appears that he’ll be racing again this year, so fans can celebrate seeing him again.

Jeremy Rogers

One of the newer drivers to the Street Outlaws franchise, Jeremy and his 1972 Nova have been making waves in OKC. He’s preparing for a new season of racing, and we’re pretty sure he’s going to have a good few months climbing “the list.”

Kye Kelley

Kye Kelley has had a pretty intense year, and we’re not talking about racing. His partner — racer and TV personality Lizzy Musi — was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and it seems that Kye wasn’t the best about it all, diving into his racing instead of spending time with her. Many fans of the show now believe the pair are broken up, but it’s still all speculation.

Sean “Farmtruck” Whitley

Truck lover and occasional hustler Sean is often joined by his smack-talking friend AZN (who might be getting his own car soon enough), and the pair love a good race.

Jose Rivera

Jose is another newcomer looking to make his name on the circuit. He drives a Mustang, and we’re pretty sure that this year he’ll make some serious inroads into getting onto “the list.”

Where and when can I watch the newest season of Street Outlaws?

Street Outlaws hasn’t been on the air since 2019, but a spin-off show called Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings which features many of the drivers in the original series is due to come back for a sixth season later this year. The “no prep” in the show title refers to the fact that the racing tracks aren’t prepared for drivers, making for slightly more white-knuckle races. The show, like the original Street Outlaws, will be on Discovery.