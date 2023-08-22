Who is Shelby on ‘Street Outlaws’?

Shelby Lynn is a breakout star among the Memphis team of the Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws docu-reality show. The series, which has run for over 15 seasons, as well as numerous spin-offs, explores the world of underground street racing, introducing aficionados to countless racers across America.

One of the stand-out members of the younger generation of racers is 19-year-old Shelby Lynn. She’s been a part of JJ Da Boss’ infamous Memphis crew the MSO, since October 2022, according to her Facebook page. JJ is one of the most well-known street racers in the world, and the leader of the Memphis crew, which also includes his wife Tricia Day, Precious Cooper, Jeff James, and others.

Lynn started by driving a Camaro named Cuda, which she built herself until JJ gifted her with her dream car, a Challenger which she lovingly nicknamed “Da Baby.” Since then, she’s been known as Shelby Lynn “Da Baby.” According to Distractify, The racer has won JJ’s Armdrop Challenge a few times, and even beat Tricia Wayne at JJ’s Armdrop Gulfport Dragway.

Despite what people might believe, Shelby and JJ are not related. She’s the daughter of Pam Cramer Kendrick, who used to work at the now-defunct Memphis International Raceway — presumably the link between Shelby and JJ.

Shelby has recently made a name for herself in the newest season of Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days, an all-stars spin-off of Street Outlaws where the champions race against each other for a chance at winning $100 000. Shelby made it to the top 16 racers, among 64.