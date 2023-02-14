Surprising no one, controversy queen Andrea Riseborough is a no-show at 2023 Oscars luncheon

The Academy Awards are edging closer and closer, with the 2023 Oscars luncheon being held; but there was a notable absence in the form of Andrea Riseborough.

While Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Angela Bassett, Guillermo del Toro, and many more united to celebrate just how ruddy excellent they are as actors and filmmakers, not every nominee was present and it’s hardly surprising to hear Riseborough skipped the event.

The English actress has kicked up a fuss within this year’s nominees, following allegations of contravening Academy guidelines surrounding lobbying to get her film To Leslie nominated. Director Michael Morris and Riseborough are accused of holding special screenings for A-listers on the voting jury in order to give the film some traction it didn’t naturally receive.

Some would describe this behavior as unfair, while others would probably argue it’s not too much different from how awards seasons operate regardless.

But for Riseborough, it appears the cloud was enough to sway her from attending the luncheon. She wasn’t alone in playing hooky, with James Cameron also not attending the love-in fest for the nominees. Still a massively accomplished actress, Riseborough has probably deserved more recognition in the past for her performances.

While To Leslie still feels like a bittersweet way to get her first nomination. Undoubtedly a brilliant performance, usually you don’t hire publicists in order to boost your bid for industry recognition. If you were a betting person, you’d imagine she won’t be picking up a maiden win given the Academy admitted to an issue with her nomination — despite not rescinding it.

Still, at least Stephen King is giving To Leslie and Riseborough glowing praise. That’s got to be worth something.