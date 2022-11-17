Swifties and their allies are already brainstorming the Netflix series on their Ticketmaster takedown

The biggest ticketing debacle of the year has seen Taylor Swift’s hardcore stans pitched against the global ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster, in a case of real rage against the machine. Now, they’re hyping up the inevitable Netflix documentary around this clusterkerfuffle.

Netflix loves a true crime series, whether it be a dramatization or a full-blown documentary, so it should come as no shock Swifties are pitching their perfect documentary to cover the drama which has unfurled over a chaotic November week. The drama involved scam texts and an inability to do what the business promises: sell tickets.

There’s been documentaries out there before on the fall of businesses and empires which act almost like black comedies. Sunderland ‘Til I Die chronicles the complete mismanagement of a football club, FYRE covers the music festival monstrosity which never happened, and there’s also WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.

Now it’s Ticketmaster’s turn. The world wants answers as to what on Earth actually happened with Ticketmaster and how it got to this point.

The documentary on the takedown of Ticketmaster by rabid Taylor Swift fans is going to be so good. — Alex Goldschmidt (parody) (@alexandergold) November 17, 2022

I really hope we’ll get a Netflix documentary about this because I JUST WANNA KNOW WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON WITH TICKETMASTER — Amelie 🕰️ (taylor’s version) (@taylor_swift_de) November 17, 2022

i firmly believe Ticketmaster will be dead & gone within 5 years and the documentary about this ticketing experience will be what puts it in the grave https://t.co/LRTBX4IHlb — mel (@mel_toro) November 17, 2022

Given how monumental the screw-ups have been, it could result in some prime car crash entertainment. Despite everyone agreeing job loss is bad, there’s a weird schadenfreude when you can detach the people from the massive company in a documentary like this.

in 5 years there will be a true crime documentary about ticketmaster — la lesbian fight club (@unIoversclub) November 15, 2022

Netflix, much like James Spader in the David Cronenberg movie Crash, loves to see a car crash. It’s prime real estate, with it also a great chance to pick up Emmys in documentary categories. There’s no way there isn’t a Hollywood producer out there looking at Ticketmaster and wondering how soon they could get a deep-dive done.

It’s like I can hear Netflix writing the Ticketmaster x The Eras Tour fiasco documentary — CT / Caroline 🦊 (@fox_trot35) November 17, 2022

Casually waiting for the Swifties storming Ticketmaster HQ documentary to be released on Netflix — Mr. Perfectly Fine (@Ragingangel13_) November 17, 2022

Don’t worry Netflix, there’s also plenty of people who want to be involved.

This is my official permission slip to be in the Ticketmaster documentary when it’s inevitably made 😘😘 — Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunter615) November 17, 2022

Fans are out for blood and are holding out hope for a lawsuit in addition to a true crime series. Whether or not Swift herself gets involved is a whole different thing.