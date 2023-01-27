Sylvester Stallone denies he offered Pamela Anderson a house and a car to be his ‘number one girl’

Everyone loves some celebrity gossip and salacious scandal every now and again, but Sylvester Stallone was rushed into action after catching wind of allegations made by Pamela Anderson in her upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story.

The Baywatch icon is done keeping quiet about a career that was dogged by press intrusion and overwhelming invasions of privacy, and you can guarantee subscribers are going to be glued to their device of choice when the deep dive into her life and times hits streaming next week.

However, we can infer that the Rocky and Rambo legend won’t be one of them, after his representatives stepped in to deny a claim made by Anderson, after she alleged that he “offered my a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘number one girl’.” Not only that, but the veteran action star reportedly added that it was “the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.”

To nobody’s surprise, Stallone’s team quickly sought to pour cold water on the speculation by issuing a short, sweet, and entirely succinct statement to The New York Post.

“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

It’s all he said/she said for now, then, but if the Stallone household has a Netflix subscription, we’ve got the feeling that Pamela: A Love Story isn’t going to be one of the titles being added to the watch-list for obvious reasons.