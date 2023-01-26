Pamela Anderson recalls the awkward moment she caught Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy mansion

Pamela Anderson is getting ready to finally tell her story — her whole story — to the world with a forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story. And you had better believe that she is going to be spilling all the tea.

Already, excerpts of the book have revealed that Tim Allen once allegedly flashed her on the set of Home Improvement when she was just 23, which very quickly became fodder for the internet — much to Allen’s obvious chagrin. Although, something tells us that the subject of yet another juicy piece of gossip probably won’t mind quite as much.

In a new Variety profile ahead of the release of her book, the 55-year-old recalled one night partying at the Playboy Mansion. Anderson says she was dressed demurely enough in acid-washed jeans, a rock T-shirt, sneakers, and “those athletic socks with little cotton balls sewn on the back,” when she came face-to-face with none other than Jack Nicholson.

At the time, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor, who is now 85, was having a threesome in a bathroom with two women. And it sounds as though Anderson was one well-timed O-face short of getting dragged into it.

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she writes. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.'” As we revisit that night, she grins at the memory of that lost world. “It was just complete freedom,” she says. “It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

Well, that does indeed certainly sound like a night to remember. Unfortunately, not everyone who frequented the Playboy Mansion was able to speak as glowingly about their experiences as Anderson apparently can — though we only have to assume there’s enough dirt in her book to go around.

Love, Pamela: Her New Memoir, Taking Control of Her Own Narrative for the First Time hits shelves on Jan. 31, 2023; the same day the first episode of Pamela, a Love Story premieres on Netflix.