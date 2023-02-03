Taylor Lautner is arguably as famous for being an ex of same-named singer/songwriter Taylor Swift as he is for Twilight, the sparkly vampires-vs-werewolves saga that is the lasting cinematic legacy of the sexually-repressive George W. Bush era. However, it’s less well-known that Lautner was also an eyewitness to pop culture history, standing five feet away from Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards as she became the first person in the United States — if not the world —to realize that Kanye West might not be the most 100% healthy individual.

As reported in CNN, Lautner is now finally willing to tell his side of the story on “The Squeeze,” a podcast that he cohosts with his wife, same-named Taylor Dome, who asked him, “If you could go back to one moment in your life, what moment would that be and what would you say to yourself?” Lautner responded,

“Probably the 2009 VMAs, when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.”

Dome responded, “I’m deceased.” Although most likely not literally, as she would then have transformed into a sparkly vampire.

Thirteen years before appearing in a “gimp” outfit on InfoWars, Alex Jones’ billion dollar-losing podcast, to proclaim his “loooooooove” for Hitler, Kanye West jumped onstage at the VMAs to interrupt Swift’s speech accepting the award for Best Female Video. “I love you Taylor,” the formerly-beloved rapper/producer began, “Imma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!”

While the ensuing Swiftie vs. Beyhive Twitter war eclipsed even Twilight’s vampire/werewolf wars in both bloodthirstiness and sparkle intensity, Lautner insists that at the time he initially believed Kanye’s stunt to be a bit of pre-planned comedy. As he told Dome,

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them… I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”

“The Squeeze” is available on Apple podcasts as a weekly show, except for this week, in which they accidentally dropped episodes one and two on the same day.