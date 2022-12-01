Kanye shockingly brings nothing of value discussing Hitler with Alex Jones

The two most controversial men in America discussed, of all things, the most controversial man to ever exist during an interview Thursday.

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on the conspiracy theory podcast InfoWars, where he told host Alex Jones that he respects Adolf Hitler, the former Nazi leader responsible for the mass genocide of European Jews, adding, “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler – a lot of things. I love everyone.”

Screencapture via InfoWars

Ye has been under scrutiny for his recent antisemitic remarks, leading to him being dropped from several big-name partnerships, including Adidas, GAP, and luxury fashion house Balenciaga, among others.

Wearing a black mask that concealed his features, Ye fielded Jones’ questions about several controversial topics, including Balenciaga’s recent pedophilic ad campaign, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and recent comparisons between the Nazi leader and the controversial rapper.

“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones said.

Ye himself didn’t see anything wrong with the comparison to Hitler and said he is tired of Jewish people telling him what he can or cannot love or do, insisting, “I see good things about Hitler also.”

Jones, not a stranger to his own controversial remarks, was recently ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in restitution to the family of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. While Ye recently had his Twitter account reinstated, Jones’ account is still blocked, leading him to tweet out a message on Ye’s personal Twitter account.

I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real… — ye (@kanyewest) December 1, 2022

Despite his own controversial beliefs, Jones attempted to steer Ye away from his Nazi remarks, but he didn’t budge on his beliefs, even going as far as claiming that Hitler made highways and designed the microphone he sings out of when performing. This, however, is not true.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table – especially Hitler,” said West, in a statement that endorses genocide.

After Jones questioned the contentious singer about being “canceled,” Ye said whenever he is canceled by the media, it shows the world he is right in his beliefs.

“Being canceled is fun because we’re showing people the extent you can go … It doesn’t matter how on the spectrum you think I am, I have the right to speak out. That is our first amendment and that’s a shame to be considered to be on the spectrum to have enough guts to speak out loud.”

Well, you can’t really expect more from two people who have lost billions of dollars all in the name of bigotry.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.