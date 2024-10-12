Taylor Swift becomes Prince Harry’s enemy as she’s treated like a Royal while he’s ignored by the police and left in ‘danger’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of a royal security controversy involving Prince Harry, and the Duke of Sussex just can’t “Shake It Off.”

The controversy stems from Swift’s Eras Tour performances at Wembley Stadium, where she was granted a blue-light police escort typically reserved for senior royals and top politicians. This decision came in the wake of a foiled terror plot at one of Swift’s concerts in Austria, which heightened security concerns for her London shows. The Metropolitan Police, initially hesitant to provide such a high level of security for a pop star, eventually deployed their Special Escort Group (SEG) to ensure Swift’s safety.

Why would that be an issue for Harry? While the American singer received royal-style protection for her concert appearances, the Duke of Sussex has been fighting a losing battle to restore his royal right to police protection when visiting his home country.

It’s Swift vs. Sussex in the security competition

It’s no secret I’m a Taylor Swift super fan. But given shortly before she played her London shows there was a foiled terrorist attack planned for one of her concerts, extra security for her and the concerts wasn’t too stupid. pic.twitter.com/Fmo5xrSLt9 — Ellie Varley (@ellievarley13) October 9, 2024

Prince Harry, who lost his right to heightened police security after stepping down as a working royal in 2020, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the Home Office over this issue. Despite citing genuine concerns for his family’s safety, including past incidents of racist threats, Harry’s attempts to regain protection have been repeatedly rebuffed. Home Office argues that, since Harry abandoned his royal duties, he’s no longer entitled to the privilege of special protection. Yet, Swift didn’t have to break a sweat to get a police escort, which is normally reserved for royalty, despite having nothing to do with the royal family.

This decision has not been without its critics. The involvement of top Labour politicians, including Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in securing this protection for Swift has raised eyebrows and sparked accusations of preferential treatment. The situation becomes even more contentious when compared to Prince Harry’s ongoing struggle to regain police protection in the U.K.

The decision to grant Swift such high-level security while denying it to a member of the royal family has led to accusations of a “double standard” in the U.K.’s approach to VIP protection. Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a prominent commentator on royal affairs, pointed out the inconsistency, stating, “The same grounds that exist for giving her protection are the same grounds that exist for giving Prince Harry protection, especially since his reasons are long-standing.”

There’s no question. That must sting! Harry’s life and his family have officially become less important than a pop star in the eyes of the Home Office. Of course, the Duke of Sussex can still use this event in his favor. Since Swift could get increased security without being a royal, Harry has a solid legal argument to turn his case and ensure the Home Office extends him the same courtesy. So, for the time being, Taylor Swift might have become Harry’s sworn enemy. However, she can be turned into a powerful ally if the Duke of Sussex plays his cards right.

At the very least, we might get a killer track about royalty in Taylor Swift’s next album.

