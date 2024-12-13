Taylor Swift finishes 149-show tour and spends the day before her birthday visiting Kansas City children’s hospital

Celebrities have been visiting children’s hospitals for years, trying to make their young fans feel a little better in a time of need. Taylor Swift is no stranger to kindness and showing up for her fans, and just did it a few days after wrapping up her humongous 149-show Eras Tour and one day before her birthday.

Recommended Videos

In March 2023, Swift embarked on her longest and toughest world tour ever, checking off 149 shows out of the 152 planned. The three shows she had to cancel in Vienna due to the terrorist plot weren’t rescheduled and fans got a refund. She traveled almost the entire world, with the exception of Africa and Antarctica, and wrapped the final set of shows in Vancouver, Canada on Dec. 8.

Any other regular person would’ve lied in bed for weeks after performing such an immense 3.5-hour-long show and enjoyed a well-deserved rest, Swift instead decided to give back to the community in the most heartwarming way.

Taylor Swift visited a children’s hospital ahead of her 35th birthday

On Dec. 12, a day before her 35th birthday on Dec. 13, Swift put on a plaid Miu Miu outfit and went on to make some children’s day. The “Karma” singer stopped by Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where she surprised the children and the staff with her wholesome visit.

Multiple people who met her hopped on social media to share the experience of meeting her after she left. Several children interacted with her and the superstar signed many Eras Tour books, chatted, and posed with the children, a therapy dog, and the staff.

She had several funny interactions as many children brought up her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not attend the hospital visit, as he was likely at practice with his team but he was in many fans’ minds. A fan showed her a Kansas City Chiefs blanket that read “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend,” which she proudly held for the camera.

As she chatted with a different child, he told her “I like Travis now,” and she funnily replied, “Yes, me too.”

One of the sick children’s mom was a Swiftie and rushed to the hospital when she found out she was there. Luckily, she got to meet her.

Swift had a great time meeting the children and some die-hard fans, and even did a funny skit with one of them.

Her visit to the children’s hospital fell on the same day as the 2024 Billboard Music Awards but considering the recent shade she received from the publication when they used a photo from Kanye “Ye” West’s “Fame” music video in a collage honoring her as the second-greatest pop star of the 21st century.

This year, she made history with 49 career wins, winning 10 awards out of 17 nominations. Her acceptance video featured a sly “I love it, it’s exactly what I wanted” comment.

This is hardly the first time Swift has shown kindness to sick children in hospitals. In 2016, during a trip to Australia with her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, Swift visited Brisbane’s Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital. She also visited a different children’s hospital in July 2013 in Philadelphia and another in 2014 in Boston and one in Rhode Island, where she resides. She also called a 12-year-old Chicago girl named Emily in 2015 whose family contacted Swift on social media.

To top all that, during the Eras Tour, she donated money to the local food banks and animal shelters. She also reportedly gave $197 million bonuses to her staff on top of their salaries. She has been regularly donating to fans, whom she helped get through college, get a house, or overcome the difficult years of the pandemic. Neither of these events or donations were made public by Swift herself or her team but it was later revealed by the people who benefitted.

A true portrayal of giving back, Swift has constantly proven why karma is purring in her lap, and, for her 35th birthday, it will surely treat her nicely.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy