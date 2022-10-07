Taylor Swift has unveiled the ultimate Sad Girl collab

Swifties have been convinced a special collaboration was in the works for Taylor Swift‘s upcoming tenth studio album Midnights, and their favorite singer has finally confirmed the rumors.

In her TikTok series, Midnights Mayhem with Me, where Taylor has been revealing the track list for the album every night at midnight, the “Wildest Dreams” singer finally revealed that there will be a collaboration with Lana Del Rey on her new album, called “Snow on The Beach.”

Fans of Taylor had previously picked up on the possibility of the two wordsmiths finally coming together after Taylor was spotted wearing the same shirt in a “Making of Midnights” TikTok and a photo with Del Rey and their mutual collaborator, producer Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Swift sparks collaboration rumors with Lana Del Rey as fans notice the shirt she wore while making #Midnights is the same shirt she wore in a photo with Lana Del Rey & Jack Antonoff in April. pic.twitter.com/5bh1hKwyu0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2022

This was a collaboration that was particularly desired by Swifties, considering the two artists’ similar approach to music and lyrics. Swift has previously referenced the “Sad Girl” singer has one of her primary musical inspirations in her Billboard’s Woman of the Decade Award speech, calling Del Rey “the most influential artist in pop.”

Taylor Swift talking about Lana Del Rey at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.



“Her vocal stylings, her lyrics, her aesthetics, they’ve been echoed and repurposed in every corner of music.” pic.twitter.com/ZDlPJ1uTO3 — Lana Del Rey Info (@LDReyInfo) December 13, 2019

Some of Swift’s songs like “Cardigan” or “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” are reminiscent of Del Rey’s classic nostalgic sound, and the two individually focus on storytelling and ambiance when writing their lyrics, which share themes like heartbreak and infatuation.

Not only are they highly compatible as songwriters, but they have both worked extensively with Antonoff, a common link that has fittingly also produced “Snow on The Beach.”

Swift has yet to announce the lead single for Midnights, or released any music at all from the album. “Snow on The Beach” is the only collaboration on the LP, which includes 13 songs in total. As such a high-profile pairing, it’s expected that the song will play a prominent role in the promotion for the album, and maybe even get a much-anticipated music video.

Midnights officially drops on Oct. 21.