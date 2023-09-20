Taylor Swift’s Google vault puzzle answers, explained

Taylor Swift and her fans have a shared love for exchanging secret messages with one another, so what could be better than a puzzle night hosted by Miss Swift herself?

If you’ve Googled the word “Taylor Swift” in the past day, you will likely have been greeted by an animation on the screen. This is the famous vault Swift has referred to in her re-recordings of her albums, after the singer-songwriter lost the rights to her masters in 2019. Similar to the Disney vault, Taylor’s vault is comprised of previously unreleased music, and these songs are included on the new “Taylor’s Version” albums, as part of bonus material for fans.

Swift’s re-recording of her fifth album, 1989, is due for release next month, and fans have previously been kept in the dark about the track listing for Taylor’s version of her first pop album. On Google, clicking on the baby blue-colored vault — the same signature blue associated with 1989 — will reveal a series of jumbled-up letters for the fan to resolve. Think Boggle, but all the word answers are related to Taylor Swift.

Swifties were challenged to decode over 33 million of these mini-puzzles, with each player given up to 89 (yes, like the album) word scrambles to resolve. In true Swiftie fashion, the fandom actually managed to break Google, as they flocked to the search engine to crack the code of the mysterious tracklist.

“Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don’t worry, there are no blank spaces inside,” Google posted on Twitter yesterday. “We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon,” they continued, with a pale blue heart emoji.

Image via Taylor Swift/X.

In less than 24 hours, all 33 million word games were resolved, in what must be the biggest game night ever hosted. Searching “Taylor Swift” now will greet the Googler with a voice message from Swift herself.

“Oh look, you did it! You unlocked the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault” Swift says. “and now, I am so excited to share the new vault track titles with you.”

The newly released tracks from the vault are:

“Is It Over Now?”

“Now That We Don’t Talk”

“Say Don’t Go”

“Suburban Legends”

If Swifties know anything about Taylor, the mastermind likely still has a few tricks up her sleeve. So far, no artist collaborations have been confirmed. However, rumors have been continuously swirling over potential collaborations with Nicki Minaj and the inspiration behind “Style” himself, Harry Styles. While vault songs have been confirmed through the puzzle, an exhaustive tracklist has yet to be confirmed, so there may be some even more new songs on the way.